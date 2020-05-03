American and British ships conduct exercise in the Arctic to counter Russia – Defense Blog

The US Navy USA It released a statement Friday saying that the US 6th Fleet. USA (C6F) conducted a bilateral Naval Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) exercise with the United Kingdom, above the Arctic Circle.

The statement noted that the four ships of two nations, one US submarine. USA And a P8-A from EE. USA They worked together, in the Norwegian Sea, to conduct training in the difficult conditions of the Arctic.

For the exercise, the Arleigh Burke-class Aegis destroyers USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) and USS Porter (DDG 78), and the fast-combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6), joined Navy HMS Kent Real (F 78)

Also, a US submarine. As well as a P8-A Poseidon multi-mission maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft from Patrol Squadron (VP) 4 supported the training. This exercise reinforces the combined training nations received last month while participating in the UK Submarine Command Course (SMCC).

“For over 70 years, 6th Fleet has operated forces throughout the region in support of maritime security and stability. Our regional alliances continue to be strong due to our regular operations and exercises with partner navies, and we welcome this opportunity to work collaboratively at sea, while improving our understanding of Arctic operations, "said Vice Admiral Lisa Franchetti, commander of the 6th Fleet of the United States.

The multinational anti-submarine exercise in the High North, comprised of approximately 1,200 US Navy sailors. USA And the Royal Navy is the latest in a series of American ships operating over the Arctic Circle. In 2018, elements of the USS Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and the USS Iwo Jima Expeditionary Strike Group operated above the Arctic Circle in support of the NATO exercise Trident Juncture. In 2019, the forward-deployed destroyer USS Donald Cook and an SAG from the second U.S. fleet led by USS Normandy (CG 60) and USS Farragut (DDG 99) also operated separately over the Arctic Circle.

As Express.co.uk points out, UK forces joined forces with the US. USA To practice operations in the icy waters to ensure that the two nations were prepared for future global threats.

The announcement comes just days after the Russian Armed Forces demonstrated their military might in the Arctic by conducting an extraordinary high-altitude air training exercise. Its special operators and paratroopers jumped from a height of nearly 33,000 feet in the Arctic region.

A video released by the Russian Defense Ministry showed that around 10 Special Forces troops parachuted from a height of 10,000 meters from an Ilyushin II-76 strategic transport aircraft.