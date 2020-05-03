All-Star Pitcher and "Real Housewives" Star was 64 years old – Up News Info

Matt Keough, former All-Star game pitcher, baseball executive, and guest star on the reality show. Royal Orange County Housewives, has died. He was 64 years old and no cause of death was provided.

Keough appeared twice on the Bravo reality show, which featured his ex-wife Jeana Keough and their children, Kara, Shane and Colton.

Kara Keough, who is married to former NFL player Kyle Bosworth, posted on Instagram. She lost a baby in April.

"Dad, please take care of my son," Kara Keough wrote on Saturday night. “Teach her the change of circle and how to find friends forever. Now you are in the duty of the grandfather in the sky ".

The Oakland Athletics statement praised Keough's time with the team.

"Matt was a great baseball man and a proud Oakland A," Billy Beane, the team's executive vice president of baseball operations, said in a statement.

“He had an incredible passion for the game and we were fortunate to have him and his great knowledge with us during the years he worked as a special assistant. He made an unforgettable impression on everyone he played in baseball. Our sincere condolences go out to the entire Keough family tonight. ”

Keough was an American League All-Star as a rookie in 1978, and later was the American League Comeback Player of the Year in 1980. Overall, he was 58-84 with a 4.17 ERA with Oakland (1977-83). ), the New York Yankees (1983), St. Louis (1985), Chicago Cubs (1986) and Houston (1986), then went 45-44 with a 3/73 ERA in Japan with Hanshin (1987-90) .

Keough's father Marty and his uncle Joe were major league outfielders.