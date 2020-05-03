Alexis Skyy talks about the former BFF exposing her: "This situation has hurt me to the core,quot;

Now that Alexis Skyy has served his former best friend, King Ikey, with a cease and desist, he's talking about the shocking situation. The influencer is opening up about how she feels after Ikey showed her true colors.

If you haven't been aware of this situation, Alexis and Ikey have been business partners and friends for about five years until recently. After coming and going on social media, Skyy accused King of stealing from him.

An enraged Ikey then hosted a question and answer session where he claimed that Alexis leaked her sex tape with Fetty Wap. She then gave her opinion on why she thinks her relationships don't work and said a man she "just met,quot; is financing her new business.

He even threatened to leak more information he knows about the love star and hip hop.

The mother of one was forced to hit her enemy with a halt and give up after she released an apology via Instagram Stories.

In a recent interview with Hollywood Unlocked, Alexis was candid about what was happening.

‘This situation has hurt me to the core. Never in a million years, we have fallen and have not spoken for months, and he has never put my business on the Internet. I am speechless about the situation that I do not know. I don't even know who he is anymore. That is not the Ikey I know and it is a painful situation. All I can do for him is pray for him and ask God to forgive him for what he did and I hope I can find forgiveness for him, but yes. I wish him well. I don't hate it, but people like it: you should remove it at the end of the day. "

Do you think Ikey's apology was sincere? Do you think Alexis Skyy should forgive him?



