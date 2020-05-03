Airlines Announces Changes Amid Pandemic COVID-19 – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Major airlines are announcing changes in their practices during the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, only a few passengers were seen at Los Angeles International Airport.

"It's weird because it's not like traveling normally," said Connie Pubbada. "They are all very cautious and wear masks."

Jet Blue, American, Delta, United, Southwest and other airlines will soon require all passengers to cover their noses and mouths during the flight to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Travelers on some airlines will also have to wear masks in the check-in and gate areas.

"The hostess unions demanded it, the hostesses said: hey, we are there flying every day. We are risking our lives, "said aviation journalist Brian Sumers.

Sumers, who is senior editor of aviation business for Skift, says airlines are flying 90-95% less than they expected at this time of year and with less than 10% of seats occupied.

"The airlines have a lot of problems here," he said. "This is the worst disaster for airlines since aviation history."

In response, airlines are trying to reassure travelers by showing new cleaning methods, such as tarnishing cabins with disinfectant and constantly cleaning public areas, or informing people about how air is circulating on board.

"I don't feel safe flying at the moment, I need to wait at least two months to see what happens," said Hugo Bañulos of Westchester.

Airline experts expect a month-long recovery in which passengers feel safe enough to return to airports.

"I think it is absolutely likely, especially in the next three or four years, that people will not make as many trips as they used to," said Sumers. "I also think that in the long run people love to fly, they have always loved to fly, they love to go on vacation. Maybe in seven years, let's forget that this happened."