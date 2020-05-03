Agent outlines bold plan to end Premier League season in Perth

The Australian city of Perth could host the remaining matches of the coronavirus-affected 2019-20 Premier League season under a bold plan, according to agent Gary Williams.

The Premier League has been postponed since March due to the COVID-19 crisis and it remains to be seen whether the campaign will resume.

Amid speculation and concern, the Premier League reconfirmed its clubs' commitment to restart the season when it is safe to do so: A plan to play behind closed doors and potentially in a neutral location has been reported.

MORE: Joe Biden Supports USWNT, Challenges US Soccer

While the UK struggles to contain the virus, which has killed at least 28,100 people across the country, Perth has become a shocking place to launch the interrupted campaign. Australia has seen less than 7,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and at least 93 victims.

Perth-based Williams plans to build Premier League teams at Optus Stadium and the Western Australia Cricket Association (WACA) grounds. Optus Stadium hosted Manchester United during its pre-season trip ahead of the 2019-20 campaign, while Chelsea also traveled to Perth in 2018.

"We have the places, we have the weather and we are in control of the coronavirus right now," Williams told Australia's "ABC Tribune,quot; on Sunday. "It would take four facilities and the weather is absolutely brilliant, because we could start here at 6pm, 8pm and 10pm. And the start of 10pm here would be at 3pm there and we would also have coverage throughout the year. world throughout Asia and America.

"In terms of time, this is the ideal place, and also in terms of health and safety and in terms of facilities, it is the ideal place, Perth."



Williams added: "Players would have to be isolated for two weeks (after traveling to Australia from the UK). After two weeks, all games would be televised without crowds.

"We would be looking at Optus (Stadium), WACA and probably (HBF) Arena. They could use local state league clubs to do the training."

Liverpool had a 25-point advantage over 29 at the table when the Premier League was suspended.

Both the Eredivisie (Netherlands) and Ligue 1 (France) seasons have been abandoned due to the coronavirus crisis.