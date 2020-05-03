Adrienne Bailon shows off her hot body after weight loss

Instagram

The former Cheetah Girls member flaunts her curves in a black bikini in a first Instagram photo after shedding 20 pounds during the ongoing coronavirus blockade.

Up News Info –

Former Cheetah Girls star Adrienne Bailon is celebrating after losing 20 pounds in the running of the bulls.

The 36-year-old, who is currently co-hosting the American television show "The real"She took to Instagram on Friday, May 1, 2020 to show her new look, while posing in a black bikini.

"During this time more than ever, staying healthy is what matters most to me!" Adrienne wrote. "This is my first swimsuit post since I lost 20 pounds. Now … I lost weight before but I always gained it back … because I was dieting and not changing my lifestyle!

"But not this time … It's been a year since I've had enough" (have you ever got there? Where are you tired of complaining about what you don't like and finally you're ready to act and! I REALLY make changes!) Well, I made major changes like choosing to eat plant-based by changing my entire relationship with food and exercising! "

<br />

"I have been consistent with my self-discipline (although it has sometimes been very difficult). I constantly remind myself that the best form of self-love is self-discipline. They say it takes 21 days to form a new habit." I just want to encourage you to take this time to develop healthy habits! Drink your water, squat, rest, read, pray, take your vitamins, eat your vegetables! (Preaching myself to keep going! Lol.) It's a new month! Let's do this! "