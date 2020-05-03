Activist investor hedge fund reportedly finances Eko's lawsuit against Quibi

The hedge fund Elliott Management Corp. is financing Eko's patent lawsuit against the Quibi transmission service, The Wall Street Journal reports. Eko's lawsuit claims that Quibi stole trade secrets and that his characteristic "Turnstyle,quot; violates Eko's patents. Turnstyle allows Quibi videos to play differently depending on the orientation (vertical or horizontal) of the viewer's phone, changing in real time.

Eko wants Quibi to stop using his technology or license and is suing for a preliminary injunction and damages. As part of the financing agreement, Elliott would obtain a shareholding in Eko, according to the WSJ, although it is not clear how much money is involved.

Quibi, the mobile video app that launched last month, raised nearly $ 2 billion to produce "quick bites,quot; that show a maximum of 10 minutes. He filed a lawsuit against Eko the day before Eko filed his lawsuit, asking a court to determine that Turnstyle does not infringe Eko's patent. Quibi said The edge in March that Turnstyle was its proprietary technology and that Eko's claims were "without merit,quot;.

Eko and Quibi did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Sunday. Elliott Management also did not respond to a request for comment.

Elliott Management is known for its aggressive investment activism, backed by more than $ 40 billion in capital. The group was behind a recent push to replace Jack Dorsey as Twitter CEO. The two sides struck a deal in March that allowed Dorsey to remain CEO, but gave Elliott executive Jesse Cohn a seat on the Twitter board, and a seat on a board committee tasked with evaluating a plan. of succession of the CEO for Twitter.

(Disclosure: Vox Media, which owns The edge, has an agreement with Quibi to produce a Polygon Daily Essential, and there has been talk of a Edge Show.)