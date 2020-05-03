Home Local News A neighbor's visit shakes a relative – Up News Info

Matilda Coleman
Dear Amy: In this moment of social isolation, a neighbor knocked on my 93-year-old aunt's door and then entered her home. Who does that

I was on the phone with her at the time, 2,000 miles away, and my aunt hung up the phone to go open the door. I begged him not to let anyone in. He has been isolated for six weeks at home, and although his son (my cousin) brings him everything he needs, he does not enter his home because his wife is a health worker.

We all call her and send her emails every day. We know that isolation is hard for her.

My aunt should NOT have let the woman in, but she could hear the neighbor talking to her. I strongly told him to ask the woman to leave immediately, but my aunt is not very assertive. I called my cousin and asked her to come to her house.

I don't care how well-intentioned this neighbor was, she put my aunt's life at risk.

This has bothered me terribly and I know I will worry for weeks, fearing that my aunt will become ill. I'm exaggerating?

Please tell people to use common sense!

– Worried niece

Dear niece: Your older aunt has a son who is watching her. You did the right thing by calling him and letting him know that a neighbor had stopped, and now you must trust him to handle the situation with his mother.

From my point of view, you were too scared when you were talking to her on the phone. This neighbor might not be in any risk group and could have kept a very healthy distance, without touching the door knob or getting too close to his aunt.

You should continue your daily contact. Don't argue or scold her from 2,000 miles away. Don't dwell on the dangers of this virus. Keep your contact as pleasant as possible and take advantage of this time to connect with her in a positive way for both of you.

