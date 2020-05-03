A neighbor's visit shakes a relative – Up News Info

Dear Amy: In this moment of social isolation, a neighbor knocked on my 93-year-old aunt's door and then entered her home. Who does that

I was on the phone with her at the time, 2,000 miles away, and my aunt hung up the phone to go open the door. I begged him not to let anyone in. He has been isolated for six weeks at home, and although his son (my cousin) brings him everything he needs, he does not enter his home because his wife is a health worker.

We all call her and send her emails every day. We know that isolation is hard for her.

My aunt should NOT have let the woman in, but she could hear the neighbor talking to her. I strongly told him to ask the woman to leave immediately, but my aunt is not very assertive. I called my cousin and asked her to come to her house.

I don't care how well-intentioned this neighbor was, she put my aunt's life at risk.

This has bothered me terribly and I know I will worry for weeks, fearing that my aunt will become ill. I'm exaggerating?

Please tell people to use common sense!

– Worried niece

Dear niece: Your older aunt has a son who is watching her. You did the right thing by calling him and letting him know that a neighbor had stopped, and now you must trust him to handle the situation with his mother.

From my point of view, you were too scared when you were talking to her on the phone. This neighbor might not be in any risk group and could have kept a very healthy distance, without touching the door knob or getting too close to his aunt.

You should continue your daily contact. Don't argue or scold her from 2,000 miles away. Don't dwell on the dangers of this virus. Keep your contact as pleasant as possible and take advantage of this time to connect with her in a positive way for both of you.

Her anxiety is not as dangerous as COVID-19, but it creates stress and worry for her older aunt, which is not good for her.

Dear Amy: My cousin has canceled me. I am in my 50s and she is in her 60s. I have always regarded her as a role model, but she is one of the most cynical people I have ever met. He is smart, he had incredible professional success, and he meets very successful people. I have always felt inadequate with her.

My cousin left me because, in short, she perceived me as a self-righteous person.

In my opinion, the only way I can get out of bed in the morning is to do something to help others. If I did nothing to improve this world, I would cut my wrists. I suffer from depression and cannot justify my own existence unless I am helping others.

Should I try to explain this to my cousin, or should I let him go?

Having a relationship with her always required a lot of work on my part, since she analyzed everything she said, even the score.

Having a relationship with her meant a lot to me.

My relationship with his 93-year-old mother has been largely carried out through her. I can't imagine visiting her mother, for example, if I'm not seeing my cousin.

What should I do?

– Cousin canceled

Dear cousin: Your most important obligation is to your own mental health and well-being. Your relationship with your cousin is unbalanced. Staying away from it and concentrating on your own personal growth would be best for you. You should also seek therapy, which is the ideal place to explore the relationships and feelings they trigger.

You should keep in touch with your aunt, and if visiting her brings you closer to your cousin, be friendly, but don't give yourself away.

Dear Amy: In a recent column, he quoted his hero, Mr. Rogers, who said: “Find the helpers. You will always find people who are helping. "

You're one of them. Thanks for what you do.

– grateful

Dear Grateful: Mr. Rogers was quoting his mother, who passed this wonderful wisdom on to him as a child.

Many "helpers,quot; these days are at great personal risk, every day when they report to work. I cannot be counted among them, but thank you very much for this beautiful compliment.

(You can email Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)