A history of the Air Jordan 1s: how Michael Jordan's first custom shoe went from a banned business to a billion dollars

Oh, what could not have been.

Today, the Jordan brand is, in a word, iconic. With 34 major shoe releases, multiple collaborations, and billions of dollars in kicks sold, Michael Jordan is synonymous with sneakers.

What started as a basketball shoe quickly moved into pop culture, then into fashion, and then, years later, into high fashion. There has never been a more influential brand when it comes to footwear: it is an essentially historical and irrefutable fact.

But…

But what if it never came to be? What if the NBA pushed harder to keep those kicks off the court? What if the folks at Nike couldn't find a way to use the Air Jordan 1 "ban,quot; to catapult the shoe's stardom?

Well, part of why the Jordan brand is great now is because the NBA didn't want it to be.

Why was Jordan 1 banned from NBA games?

On October 18, 1984, Jordan hit the court in an exhibition game against the Knicks in sneakers that were predominantly red and black. This does not seem to be such a strange concept today, but in 1984 certain uniform guidelines were met. For sneakers specifically, a player had to have shoes that matched those of his teammates and that also contained 51 percent white. The red and black sneakers, Jordan would later refer to as "devil colors," caught the attention of NBA Commissioner David Stern.

Because sneakers broke various rules, NBA Executive Vice President Russ Granik sent a severely redacted letter (do you understand?) To Nike Vice President Rob Strasser in February 1985, confirming that Jordan would not be allowed wear those sneakers on the court.

However, as with all things Jordan, there is a bit of legend that comes into play.

While the game of a pair of sneakers that Jordan wore was banned, it was not the Air Jordan 1. In fact, it was the forerunner of Jordan 1, the Nike Air Ship, which was banned due to the color scheme it wore. "His Airness,quot;. . Although the shoe's silhouette was strikingly similar to that of its successor, the Air Ship was a pre-existing model.

In future years, Jordan and Nike would amend the color scheme to include more white to match NBA rules. Jordan would use the Air Jordan 1 "Banned,quot; colorway in the 1985 dunk contest, with Nike's "Banned,quot; ad campaign in full swing.

The 51 percent rule would remain in effect until the late 2000s, when the NBA relaxed color restrictions for its players. In 2018-19, the color restrictions for the sneakers were completely removed.