& # 39; Dream Team & # 39; by the numbers: 8 absurd statistics that defined the 1992 US Olympic basketball team. USA

The ESPN documentary "The Last Dance,quot; will bring back the "Dream Team,quot; in their week's episode.

The 1992 men's basketball team in the United States, which featured Bulls stars Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, is the best basketball team of all time when it comes to achievement.

The memories are still real from the Summer Olympics in Barcelona, ​​but it's the numbers that make this team even fairer.

Here's a look by numbers at the "Dream Team,quot;:

INSIDE THE & # 39; SLEEP TEAM & # 39;

Everything you need to know about the 1992 United States Olympic basketball team

1992 & # 39; Dream Team & # 39; by the numbers

8: Eight of the NBA's top 50 scorers of all time played on the Dream Team. That list includes Karl Malone (36,928), Jordan (32,292), Patrick Ewing (24,815), Charles Barkley (23,757), Clyde Drexler (22,195), Larry Bird (21,791), David Robinson (20,790), and John Stockton (19,711) .

10: When the NBA at 50 released its top 50 players of all time in 2017, a total of 10 Dream Team members made it to that list. The only players who weren't in the top 50 were Chris Mullin and Christian Laettner.

fifteen: The Dream Team roster combined for 15 NBA MVP Awards. Jordan leads the way with six, but Magic Johnson and Bird were MVP three times. Karl Malone won the award twice, and Robinson and Barkley also earned NBA MVP honors in the 1990s.

2. 3: Dream Team members combined for 23 NBA championship rings. Jordan and Pippen each have six, followed by Johnson with five and Bird with three. Robinson won two championships with the Spurs, and Clyde Drexler won a championship with the Rockets.

MORE: Did Michael Jordan really stop Isiah Thomas from being on the & # 39; Dream Team & # 39; s list?

43.8: The Dream Team won eight games at the 1992 Summer Olympics for an average of 43.8 points per game. The US team USA He beat Croatia 117-85 in the gold medal game, his smallest margin of victory at the Olympics.

51.5: Team USA won six games in the Tournament of the Americas with an average of 51.5 points per game prior to the Olympics. That included a 136-57 coup against Cuba in the first qualifying match on June 28, 1992.

117: The 12 Dream Team players combined for 117 appearances in the NBA All-Star Game. Jordan and Malone led the way with 14 appearances apiece throughout their careers.

118.9: In 14 international games, the Dream Team averaged 118.9 points per game and never scored less than 100 points in a single game.

List of & # 39; Dream Team & # 39;

Here is the complete list of the 1992 United States Olympic basketball team: