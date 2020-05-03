33-year-old arrested and charged with fatally shooting the Chicopee man

CHICOPEE, Massachusetts (AP) – A 33-year-old man was arrested Saturday and charged with fatally shooting a Chicopee man, the Hampden District Attorney's office announced.

At approximately 3 a.m. Saturday, Chicopee Police Department officers arrested Alexis Cárdenas-DeJesus, 33, of Chicopee, for her role in the shooting death of Yasan Cabrera-Otero, 26, of Springfield.

Officers were called to an Elmer street in Chicopee around 6 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival, officers discovered a male victim who suffered from what appeared to be gunshot wounds. The victim was later declared dead.

Cardenas-DeJesus has been accused of: murder, illegal carrying of firearms and illegal possession of ammunition. He must be tried Monday in the Chicopee District Court.

It is not clear if Cardenas-DeJesus has an attorney.