23 of our favorite celebrity photo shoots

It is with real sadness that one of the News Photo Desk's favorite projects closed last week, as the BuzzFeed News shows. AM to DM close production The morning show, which lasted 18 months from fall 2018, brought talent from all corners of the celebrity universe and, beginning last year, BuzzFeed News photographed many of the guests.

We had fun: Lizzo was the chosen soundtrack last summer, unless it was Donna Summer, and it was never known who was going to start dancing. We would try to guess who would have the best poses and what the guests would wear (sometimes our booker Shant, who was the biggest proponent of this project, reported from the elevator, giving us enough time to change backdrops). The best shoots were when the talent would insist on just one more frame while the producers called the time.

When asked to name one of his favorite sessions, photographer J.J. Reddington said: "Adam Rippon was delightful from the moment he entered the studio. We had a lot of fun thinking of different poses, laughing and chatting. I also learned that he grew up in the same region of Pennsylvania as my father, and we talked about what it was like to grow up. there as a gay person. This session was a reminder of how photography can be a gateway to discover unexpected connections with other people, including famous people. "