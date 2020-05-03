23 of our favorite celebrity photo shoots

It is with real sadness that one of the News Photo Desk's favorite projects closed last week, as the BuzzFeed News shows. AM to DM close production The morning show, which lasted 18 months from fall 2018, brought talent from all corners of the celebrity universe and, beginning last year, BuzzFeed News photographed many of the guests.
We had fun: Lizzo was the chosen soundtrack last summer, unless it was Donna Summer, and it was never known who was going to start dancing. We would try to guess who would have the best poses and what the guests would wear (sometimes our booker Shant, who was the biggest proponent of this project, reported from the elevator, giving us enough time to change backdrops). The best shoots were when the talent would insist on just one more frame while the producers called the time.
When asked to name one of his favorite sessions, photographer J.J. Reddington said: "Adam Rippon was delightful from the moment he entered the studio. We had a lot of fun thinking of different poses, laughing and chatting. I also learned that he grew up in the same region of Pennsylvania as my father, and we talked about what it was like to grow up. there as a gay person. This session was a reminder of how photography can be a gateway to discover unexpected connections with other people, including famous people. "
Most mornings they had a full whiteboard, with actors and musicians crossing paths in the hallways and their public relations reps huddled in the green rooms or consulting with our producers about the schedule. It was always a rush to investigate who was entering, for what and in what order. The shots were quick, usually less than five minutes, and the change was intense, with the news desk needing files within a few hours.
"We only had about 10 frames with Serena and ended up getting this beautiful shot. It is especially special to me because she texted me the next day asking if I could use it as her head shot on her website," said photographer Taylor Miller. . .
Meeting one of your idols could be one of the funniest parts, or it could dispel any illusions about who that person was. "The session with Jessica Simpson was one of my favorites because I grew up being a huge fan of hers. Seeing her being so sweet and fun in real life is something I will never forget," said Miller.
"Sasha Velor was the first drag queen to RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race I remember that I fell in love the moment I saw her. His creativity, humor and unique point of view was a breath of fresh air. I was so excited to meet her, and she couldn't have been more amazing in person, "said Reddington.
The photos were used in quick news and for promotion on social media, but they are so good that we decided to collect some of our favorites here as a last flashback.
Beloved actor character Margo Martindale
Andrew Rannells
Todrick Hall
Charli XCX
Elizabeth Olsen
Ruby pink
David Spade
Laverne Cox
Olivia Wilde
Nick Kroll
Rachel Brosnahan
Jessica Simpson
Coach Monica and her teammates from the Navarro College team of animators
Retta
Ben schwartz
Chadwick Boseman
June Diane Raphael
Julia Garner
Jameela Jamil
Sasha Velor