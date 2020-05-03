19-year-old driver in serious condition after colliding with a Dallas city sanitation truck – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 19-year-old driver is in serious condition after colliding with a sanitation truck in Dallas early Sunday morning.

At approximately 6:35 a.m. On May 3, a City of Dallas sanitation truck was stopped at the intersection of 1300 N. Jim Miller Rd. and Lake June Road when a black Chevy 1500 collided with its left front bumper in the rear right corner of the trailers. .

The Chevy 1500 driver, described as a 19-year-old Latino man, was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the accident is not known at this time.

