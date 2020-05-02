Zaira Wasim beats trolls with her latest social media post

Just days before the release of her latest film The Sky Is Pink, Zaira Wasim announced that she is retiring from her film career. The young actress shared a long note on social media explaining why her current profession does not adhere to the beliefs of her religion. A few weeks ago, Zaira Wasim shared another post in which she asked fans not to praise her as it goes against her Iman. Today, Zaira shared a statement calling on trolls for sharing memes and jokes about others and how it can affect self-esteem.

Zaira started her note by explaining how a small joke, meme, or random comment can cause serious damage to the person's self-esteem. She wrote: “Imagine someone really believes they are a loser just for you, for a joke, a meme, a comment you made just to look cool or funny in front of your followers, but not everyone is born with a bad reputation. skin, not everyone can bear the harsh criticism. "Some are more vulnerable than others and are easily overwhelmed and disappointed, their words could be a reason for someone's heart to break, for someone to cry all night."

Zaira ended the note with a request to those people to show empathy towards others instead of making jokes. She added: "Instead of attacking someone's faulty understanding by simple laughter, try to make them aware of their faulty understanding not by mocking them but with empathy, favoring privacy and advising …"

We agree with every word, Zaira.