Zach Braff vows to always appreciate time with the co-star of & # 39; Scrubs & # 39; Sam Lloyd after his death at age 56

Sam Lloyd, known as New Sacred Heart attorney Ted Buckland in the medical comedy series, died in Los Angeles a year after he was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor.

Zach Braff has lost a member of his "Scrubs"family. Actor Sam Lloyd, who was known for his portrayal of New Sacred Heart attorney Ted Buckland in the medical comedy series, passed away at the age of 56 on Thursday night, April 30 in Los Angeles.

After Sam's manager confirmed the sad news, Zach turned to social media to express his condolences. On Friday April 1, the "Garden State"The actor tweeted:" Rest in peace with one of the funniest actors I've ever had the joy of working with. "

"Sam Lloyd made me laugh out loud and break the character every time we did a scene together. He couldn't have been a kinder man," the 45-year-old star continued. In the tribute post, he also promised that "he will always appreciate the time I had with you, Sammy."

In a separate tweet, Zach shared a video of Sam's a cappella group The blank spaces covering "Somewhere Over the Rainbow". The Blanks were also known for their various appearances on the television series as The Worthless Peons.

"Scrubs" creator Bill Lawrence also mourned the loss. Through a Twitter post, the 51-year-old screenwriter / producer shared his thinking: "Thinking about Sam Lloyd a lot today. (Ted). Really such a kind and sweet guy. Many will miss him."

Sam has been battling inoperable brain tumor and lung cancer since January 2019. A GoFundMe campaign launched by "Scrubs" producer Tim Hobert and his wife, Jill Tracy, detailed that Sam received his diagnosis a few weeks after that he and his wife, Vanessa, would welcome him. their first child together, a son named Weston. At the time, the cancer was said to have spread to his lungs, jaw, liver, and spine.

Since his passing, Sam's GoFundMe page has been updated with a statement from Tim. "On April 30 at a respiratory facility in Los Angeles with his beautiful wife, Vanessa, at his side and his sister, Laurel, FaceTiming of New Hampshire, Samuel Lloyd Jr. left this land and was reunited with his father (Samuel Lloyd Sr .), his mother (Marianna McGuffin) and his brother (Jackson Lloyd), "shared the producer.