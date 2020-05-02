Women's football loses the offer of equal remuneration; Other claims await trial – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A federal judge rejected the unequal salary claim of the players of the US women's national soccer team. USA In a surprising loss to the defending World Cup champions, but allowed his accusation of discriminatory working conditions to go to trial.

Players led by Alex Morgan sued in March 2019, alleging that they have not been paid equitably under their collective bargaining agreement to what the men's national team receives under their labor agreement. They requested more than $ 66 million in damages under the Equal Payment Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

In a 32-page decision on Friday, the US District Judge. USA R. Gary Klausner granted in part a motion for partial summary judgment from the US Soccer Federation. USA He dismissed the allegations of the Equal Payment Law, but left intact the claims of the Civil Rights Law.

"The history of negotiations between the parties shows that the WNT rejected an offer that would be paid under the same pay-per-play structure as the MNT, and the WNT was willing to forgo larger benefit bonuses, such as higher base compensation and the guarantee of a greater number of contracted players, "wrote Klausner.

"Consequently, the plaintiffs now cannot retroactively consider their CBA worse than the MNT CBA in reference to what they would have done had they been paid under the MNT pay-per-play terms structure when they rejected that structure themselves," he said.

Klausner left intact claims that the USSF discriminated in its use of charter aircraft and in the money it spent on commercial airfare, hotel accommodation, and medical and training services.

A trial is scheduled for June 16 in federal court in Los Angeles.

"We are shocked and disappointed with today's decision, but we will not give up our hard work for equal pay," Molly Levinson, a spokeswoman for the players, said in a statement. "We are confident in our case and remain firm in our commitment to ensure that girls and women who practice this sport are not valued as minors solely because of their gender."

Players intend to petition the US Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. USA Revoke Klausner's decision, a move that could delay the trial until 2021 or later.

“If you know this team, you know we have a lot of fighting left. We knew this was not going to be easy, change is never easy, "defender Becky Sauerbrunn wrote on Twitter.

While the Americans are the most successful women's team, with four World Cup titles, including the last two, the US men. USA They didn't even qualify for the 2018 World Cup. The USSF argued that women actually won more than men, both overall and by game average, and women claimed they should have the same bonus structure as men.

"Simply comparing what WNT players received under their own CBA with what they would have received under the MNT CBA discounts the value the team placed on the guaranteed benefits they receive under their deal, which they opted at the expense of the bonuses. based on highest performance, "Klausner wrote.

"This problem is insufficient to create a genuine material factual problem for the trial," he added.

Klausner also said that women could not follow through on their claim that the USSF discriminated against them by scheduling more games on artificial turf than men. He said there was insufficient evidence to show that decisions about the field surface were made for discriminatory reasons.

He rejected the USSF's argument that men had a competitive need for charter flights that women lacked, allowing that part of the demand to continue. The federation has argued that men, who have struggled in qualifying for the World Cup, need cards more than women to get more rested for their qualifiers.

"This justification does not fully explain the vast disparity in money spent on airfare and hotels for teams," Klausner wrote.

Additionally, the USSF has said spending in these areas has been the same since the women's union agreed to a new labor agreement in 2017.

Klausner allowed other claims of discriminatory travel accommodation, such as money spent on hotels and commercial flights, to go to trial along with claims about support services such as medical and training personnel. He said that the USSF attorneys waited until they responded to the briefs asking that these claims be rejected, which meant that he did not have to consider them.

Seyfarth Shaw's motion for summary judgment for the USSF included critical arguments from the American players. That presentation caused an uproar and led to the resignation of USSF President Carlos Cordeiro, who was replaced by Cindy Parlow Cone, a former national team player. Latham & Watkins took over as attorney and filed the response brief.

Parlow Cone has said he hopes the lawsuit can be settled before a trial.

"We look forward to working with the national women's team to chart a positive path forward to grow the game," the USSF said in a statement. "We are committed to continuing that work to ensure that our women's national team remains the best in the world."

Early Friday, the women requested that Parlow Cone be included as a trial witness. Her attorneys said that while the federation backed down on previous arguments that women were inferior to their male counterparts in skill and effort, it still planned to dispute the differences in liability.

