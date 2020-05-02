Why will Princess Charlotte never be your average heir?

Not so long ago Princess charlotte He wouldn't even have been an extra heir. She would have been a simple princess.

But in 2013, with the Law of Succession to the Crown, applying retroactively to all those born after October 28, 2011, Queen Elizabeth II and the British Parliament did it so that the line of succession stopped skipping girls in favor of the younger brothers, and it did it so that a daughter of the heir to the throne remained in line according to her place in the birth order.

Yes, that only took until 2013.

Anyway, Charlotte, who will still descend the ladder when her older brother Prince georgestart your own family one day like Prince harry did it when Prince william and Kate Middleton His started, he was already destined to be much more than a replacement heir, a term that dates back to the late 1800s, when the American Consuelo Vanderbilt described her two children with the ninth Duke of Marlborough as "the heir and the replacement "