Why will Princess Charlotte never be your average heir?

Not so long ago Princess charlotte He wouldn't even have been an extra heir. She would have been a simple princess.
But in 2013, with the Law of Succession to the Crown, applying retroactively to all those born after October 28, 2011, Queen Elizabeth II and the British Parliament did it so that the line of succession stopped skipping girls in favor of the younger brothers, and it did it so that a daughter of the heir to the throne remained in line according to her place in the birth order.
Yes, that only took until 2013.
Anyway, Charlotte, who will still descend the ladder when her older brother Prince georgestart your own family one day like Prince harry did it when Prince william and Kate Middleton His started, he was already destined to be much more than a replacement heir, a term that dates back to the late 1800s, when the American Consuelo Vanderbilt described her two children with the ninth Duke of Marlborough as "the heir and the replacement "
Charlotte's fifth birthday is celebrated on Saturday with a necessarily discreet party, likely at the family's Anmer Hall estate in Norfolk, where the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are avoiding the physical estrangement warnings implemented due to the COVID-19 pandemic. . The preschool boy was born into the generation that has, in many ways, already taken care to ensure that the British royal family remains relevant for the foreseeable future and useful in a way that they don't have to worry about turning 100. make.
The Queen, Charlotte's great-grandmother, remains a venerable and symbolically unifying figure at 94, and in her 68-year reign she has seen it all, globally and within her own family, as the influence of the monarchy weakens. It has expanded and contracted over time. .
Prince carlos, 72, is ready to become king when necessary, and when that happens, William will become the Prince of Wales (the title historically awarded to the sovereign's eldest son) and the first on the throne line.
When Charlotte was born in 2015, in a post-Crown Succession world, much emphasis was placed on her status as a free heir. Comments flooded in on how she could avoid being too much like, well … like her uncle Harry, who was a famous and rocky adulthood, acting "more of an army than a prince,quot; as he himself would characterize her behavior. (Later, he talked about how unresolved anger and depression stem from Princess DianaHis death when he was 12 affected his behavior.
Of course, by the time Charlotte arrived, Harry had carved out a prized niche for himself as a member of humanitarian royalty and a full-time job, often joining forces with his brother and sister-in-law on charity projects, but also distinguishing himself in his with his work on behalf of military veterans and families affected by HIV / AIDS in Africa. He still had some problems to solve, but his wildest days were behind him.
"I feel like there's a little window when people are interested in me before (William's children) take over," Harry told biographer Angela Levin in 2017, "and I have to make the most of it."
A million developments later, Harry is no longer a royal member of royalty as he left with his wife, Meghan Markle, and son Archie to the United States to do its own similar-looking but independently funded thing away from the withering glare of the United Kingdom. tabloids
However, for years, before settling into his lofty position with the Firm (and he was still a bachelor looking for The One), royal observers and people close to him speculated that if anyone was going to do their own thing and maybe even he would live on another continent part of the time, it was going to be Harry.
"He was not going to be happy living his life in William's shadow," he told E! Royal biographer Katie Nicholl. News & # 39; Melanie Bromley in 2015 when Charlotte was born, discussing the fight of heirs. "He recognized that not being the heir gave him more freedom. When William said he wanted to be a police officer so he could take care of his mother, Harry, who was very young at the time, replied: 'You can't because you have to be king. "
Prince Charles has long envisioned a reduced monarchy, one in which fewer members of his family consider themselves full-time workers (and thus partake of public money that helps keep the company running), but In every way, his smallest troop of working royalty would have included his youngest son, who has historically been hugely popular in Britain and beyond.
While we are years away from someone having to make decisions about who does what: Prince George, who is third in line to the throne, has to conquer the second degree first, in less—It is already evident that William and Kate have given priority to filling their children's lives with normal activities and at the same time preparing them for, if not for their future lives not quite normal yet, and then for gratitude and public service.
These past few weeks have been an opportunity to do just that, as George, Charlotte, and Louis have joined in the nightly applause for the National Health Service and other front-line workers busy battling the new coronavirus and keeping society running. during all closings. Last month, at the Queen's Sandringham estate, Charlotte and George teamed up with William and Kate to pack food to deliver to isolated seniors in the area.
Princess Diana strove to strike the right balance between honoring the fate of her eldest son William and making Harry feel just as special, and that was only on the royal front. She also wanted her children to experience life outside the literal and proverbial walls of the palace, taking them with her to visit shelters for homeless people and hospital patients.
And apparently he saw a flash in Harry that made him a more natural person than his brother.
According to royal correspondent Robert Jobson, Diana privately called Harry "GKH,quot;, for "Good King Harry," "because he thought he would probably be better equipped for the role in the future than William," Jobson said last year on the Channel. . 5 specials William and Harry: Princes at War?
The birth order naturally made everyone's decision.
As for chasing Harry, Charlotte could do worse in the popularity department, and she already stands out as much as a 5-year-old girl surrounded by future kings with her friendly but identifiable (we've all had tantrums at the airport) personality.
But the great public interest in Harry's life – including why his home country has been so invested in his romantic fortune – was shaped by especially unique circumstances, especially the loss of his mother at a young age, and that the life of Charlotte be completely calm. in that regard.
As the limitations governing the public side of royalty's personal life have been gradually loosened over the years, once marrying a Catholic, let alone a divorced American, required a royalty to leave From the line of succession, Charlotte will face a decidedly different romantic landscape from that of her father, although she was lucky enough to fall in love with a fellow university student who proved to be the ideal couple.
At the same time, similar to her uncle, she simply will not have the expectations placed on her that will be imposed on her older brother, apart from the general expectation that she lead an honorable life and try not to embarrass the family too much. .
With that said, no one, future king or not, has managed not to embarrass the family at all, so you shouldn't feel pressured to be an angel.
Until now, Charlotte has distinguished herself in normal ways, at best: as a smart, energetic girl with a thousand-watt smile; a devoted older sister who adores her little brother, Prince louis, with whom he happily shared his official third birthday portrait in 2018; and a charmer with a real wave on the nail. Her parents call her Lottie. She loves olives and the color pink. She takes ballet at Thomas' Battersea school, as does George. The older kids have become Kate's kitchen helpers, especially when it comes to making her "favorite cheesecake,quot; or homemade pizza dough, the Duchess of Cambridge has shared, and they adore her dog, Lupo.
Physically speaking, Charlotte immediately made comparisons to the queen when she was a child, and she can also be a native leader, like Granny.
"(Kate) said Charlotte is growing very fast. She is the keeper," he told the wife of a Royal Navy officer, who had a mom-to-mom conversation with the duchess at the inauguration of a war memorial. reporters in 2017.
"She is definitely the biggest character of the three kids right now," said a source. We weekly in 2018. "He will come up to the guests and ask if they want tea or coffee or offer them candy, how adorable!"
It might just be the family resemblance, but we're already getting Princess anne you vibrate, though due to the archaic system of male birthright at the time, the queen's second eldest son was not even considered the free heir once his younger brother Prince andrew she was born, and she remains lower on the ladder than the three children of her six brothers.
But Anne, although she was a full-time working royalty who in most years outperformed her brother Charles on official engagements, has simultaneously been the image of a modern and independent family member, one who did not give up her son. , Peter Phillips, and daughter, Zara Tindall, royal titles to encourage your own independence from the crown. An accomplished and free rider to pursue her dream ("for a limited time," at least, he told her). Vanity Fair), Anne was the first British royalty to compete in the Olympics. Otherwise, she has dedicated most of her public life to various charities, particularly Save the Children, of which she has been president since 1970. And, unlike many of the women in her family, she has been acclaimed as an icon of fashion itself. Right.
"I still try to buy materials and have them invent because I think it's more fun," said Anne. VF Recently in a rare interview. "It also helps those who still make in this country … I rarely buy something that is not made in the UK."
"She is a gem," said a long-standing protection officer for royalty. Vanity Fair about Anne "Truly one of the most beautiful and hardworking of all."
The Royal Princess was also, incidentally, the first member of her family to give birth to her children in a hospital, which is now common practice, rather than one of the royal residences.
So looking at how Princess Charlotte has been raised the past five years and the women in her family she has to admire, we're imagining a combination of family devotion, pragmatism, service and guts, with some inevitable pioneers as the elders. daughter of the future King of England (21st century edition) also included in the mix.
There will always be a keen interest in what Charlotte is doing, as the only daughter of Kate and William, and everything from her fashion (the "Charlotte Effect,quot; has already injected many dollars into the UK retail economy), to her education and extracurricular activities, until your eventual choice of partner you will have once (and twice, and a third time).
But the possibilities are endless, especially considering that you have modernity and birth order on your side. As the first girl in her famous story to maintain her place in the line of succession over her younger brother, the role of a free heir will be what she makes of him.
