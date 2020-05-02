Why are celebrities still being sued for their Instagram posts?

The issue in question is copyright infringement Because Hadid, Lopez, Kardashian photos (along with Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Jessica Simpson and dozens of other published stars) were captured by photographers who make a living selling such shots, they are not so happy when the stars share them with their followers for free, which instantly devalues ​​their value. And, no, it doesn't matter that the images are actually of the celebrity herself. They do not have the real image, as long as it has been captured in a public place.

"If you paint a portrait of a celebrity, that celebrity can't take his canvas and do what he wants with it just because it's his image," Domenic Romano and Leah Norod, managing partner and associate of entertainment law in New York. based on Romano Law PLLC, point to E! News. "The same is true of a photograph: there are two sets of rights, that of the subject and that of the creator."

So to use that image and Avoid an infringement claim, explain to attorneys: "Celebrities should delete the use with the photographer and pay them a fair amount that correlates with the proposed use." In other words, they should pay the same license fee that the photographer would charge a magazine or website that might want to publish it.