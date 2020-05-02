Why are celebrities still being sued for their Instagram posts?

Gigi hadid did. Jennifer Lopez, too. Same for Khloe Kardashianand more recently Emily Ratajkowski, Mandy moore and Amy Schumer.
The chain that unites them is not a new diet loaded with cauliflower and celery juice or a shared personal trainer (although López and Kardashian are known to sweat alongside professionals). Gunnar Peterson), but rather their Instagram habits, specifically the ones that have made them a target for the demands of photographers.
For us regulars, stealing a photo is not a big deal. If your hair looks great in that snap your friend posted and they got your good side, republish it with no worries. (Unless your friend is a professional photographer and also a bit of a jerk.) But when celebrities get a particularly fierce photo of themselves from the internet to share with their millions of Instagram and Twitter followers, they are in danger.
The issue in question is copyright infringement Because Hadid, Lopez, Kardashian photos (along with Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Jessica Simpson and dozens of other published stars) were captured by photographers who make a living selling such shots, they are not so happy when the stars share them with their followers for free, which instantly devalues their value. And, no, it doesn't matter that the images are actually of the celebrity herself. They do not have the real image, as long as it has been captured in a public place.
"If you paint a portrait of a celebrity, that celebrity can't take his canvas and do what he wants with it just because it's his image," Domenic Romano and Leah Norod, managing partner and associate of entertainment law in New York. based on Romano Law PLLC, point to E! News. "The same is true of a photograph: there are two sets of rights, that of the subject and that of the creator."
So to use that image and Avoid an infringement claim, explain to attorneys: "Celebrities should delete the use with the photographer and pay them a fair amount that correlates with the proposed use." In other words, they should pay the same license fee that the photographer would charge a magazine or website that might want to publish it.
That's probably what Bieber did after he was beaten up in a suit for the "unauthorized reproduction and public display,quot; of a photo that Robert Barbera had captured of him and his friend. Rich Wilkerson Jr. in a car. Days later, he credited Barbera and told him the matter had been resolved, instructing his most passionate followers to withdraw: "Stop all the fuss with which we solved it! He's a good guy!"
The actual license fee is generally nominal, perhaps a few hundred dollars, but the demands tend to reach six figures, and photographers claim that they are losing a lot by not being able to sell the image to various points of sale. When López posted a photo of her with her fiancé Alex RodriguezSplash News and Picture Agency sprang into action, New York City, claiming the original photo was "creative, distinctive and valuable," but with his Instagram post, Lopez made it available to his 103 million of followers who are "consumers of entertainment news, and especially news and images of López herself, as evidenced by her condition as followers of her, who would otherwise be interested in seeing licensed versions of Photography in magazines and newspapers that are clients of the plaintiffs. "
Certainly, with the rise of social media, photographers have had to be more vigilant in monitoring the use of their work, but attorney Jeffrey Greenbaum has another theory as to why they are stumbling across Instagram, the triggering lawsuit. demand is ready.
Thanks to the advent of Sponcon, celebrity influencers pocket hundreds of thousands of dollars for all those #ad posts. "Social media is actually a business for celebrities," said Greenbaum, an advertising and intellectual property attorney. Hollywood reporter. "It is not surprising that photographers say: 'If you are going to earn money with your social networks, it is not fair that you take my photograph and do not pay a license to use it.'
Some stars propose a kind of middle ground. When Hadid was beaten for sharing a photo of her ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik, resorted to social networks to explain himself. Although she was upset that, as she put it, "These people make money from us every day, they LEGALLY haunt us day after day," she said she was willing to at least credit the job.
Noting that he had simply recycled an image he found on Twitter, he explained: "I had no way of knowing which of the more than 15 photographers out there that day took these exact photos; if the person had commented on my photo, they would have been happy." . label and give credit. "
Which could be enough to avoid a lawsuit. Photographer Giles Harrison said Buzzfeed He felt that snappers "should be flattered that a celebrity thinks your photo is good enough to be posted on their social media. But others need to think about that money."
Every time a celebrity posts a photo that is not theirs, "they expose themselves to liability," Romano and Norod say, "an infringement is occurring and that carries significant risk of a lawsuit." someone's job, pay, no matter who you are! "
Unless it is your friend Karen who captures you in the best light. So, you know, work with each other.
