When is the Kentucky Derby in 2020? New date, time and other details for the rescheduled race

There was supposed to be a lot of sporting action this weekend, between the NBA playoffs, the MLB regular season, and of course the Kentucky Derby. But unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all professional sports have been brought to a head.

No, horses cannot get coronavirus, but people who attend the race in large numbers each year can. That is why Churchill Downs Incorporated chose to postpone the race to a later date.

Here is everything you need to know about the rescheduled Kentucky Derby.

MORE: How a Turtle Derby Will Replace the Kentucky Derby

When is the Kentucky Derby in 2020?

Date: Saturday, September 5

Saturday, September 5 Hour : 2:30 pm.

: 2:30 pm. Television channel: NBC

The Kentucky Derby, originally scheduled for May 2, was postponed until Saturday, September 5.

It is traditionally the first stage of the Triple Crown, which also includes Belmont and Preakness bets. Both races have also been postponed with dates yet to be determined.

2020 calendar triple crown

Race Date Hour Location The Kentucky Derby Saturday, September 5 2:30 pm. ET Louisville, Kentucky Belmont Stakes TBD TBD Elmont, New York Preakness TBD TBD Baltimore, Maryland

Why was the Kentucky Derby postponed?

Hoping that the COVID-19 pandemic has lessened enough to allow guests to attend the race safely, Churchill Downs Incorporated decided to postpone the race, which normally takes place on the first Saturday of May and the first saturday of september.

"During the rapid development of the COVID-19 pandemic, our first priority has been how to best protect the safety and health of our guests, team members and the community," said Churchill Downs Incorporated CEO Bill Carstanjen, at a statement. "As the situation evolved, we constantly made all the necessary operational adjustments to provide the safest experience and environment. The latest developments have led us to make some very difficult decisions, but we believe that the necessary decisions and our hearts go out to those who have been or continue to be affected by this pandemic.

"Our team is united in our commitment to having the best Kentucky Derby of all time and, without a doubt, the most unique in any of our lives. While we are always respectful of the traditional traditions of the Kentucky Derby, the true legacy of our Company is one of resilience, acceptance of change and unwavering resolve. "

MORE: Full List of Kentucky Derby Winners, Triple Crown Champions

Kentucky Derby Horses 2020

Typically 20 horses qualify for the Kentucky Derby, with up to four "also eligible,quot; in the event of a late withdrawal from the field. However, several prep races that were part of the qualification were canceled in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Churchill Downs is considering adding more qualifying runs to the series with points to be determined. Here's the current top 24, according to the leaderboard on the Kentucky Derby website.

Tiz la Ley (122 points) Wells Bayou (104 points) Ete Indien (74 points) Modernist (70 points) Authentic (60 points) Mr. Monomoy (52 points) Nadal (50 points) Naughty Alex (50 points) Ny Traffic (50 points) King William (50 points) Shivaree (40 points) Applicable (33 points) Storm the Court (32 points) Sole Volante (30 points) Greater Fed (30 points) A thousand words (25 points) Sliver Prospector (21 points) Excess (20 points) Candy Tycoon (20 points) Honor A.P. (20 points) Untitled (20 points) Shotski (19 points) Independence Hall (14 points) Gouverneur Morris (14 points)

How to get tickets for the Kentucky Derby 2020

For those who already purchased race tickets when it was scheduled in May, those tickets will be valid for the rescheduled race, according to the