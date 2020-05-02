What people drink during the pandemic

"Customers are buying more and more 12-packs, where most of our in-store traffic used to be mix-and-match-singles," says DiCarlo, specifically mentioning the 12-pack packages from Allagash, Jack’s Abby and Harpoon.

A switch to the classics is also something Kate Baker, co-founder of Craft Beer Cellar, is noticing at the company's Belmont store.

"We are seeing a lot of popularity from major beers," says Baker. Harpoon, across the board, is great. Sierra Nevada, Sam Adams, Dogfish and Firestone Walker are all upstairs. ”

Craft Beer Cellar co-founder Suzanne Schalow says sales of IPA and New England-style beers, the most popular styles typically, remain strong, but the company has also sold more high-quality, bottled Belgian styles, and wine. , in all its footprint. .

IPAs at local breweries have done well. DiCarlo cites Cat’s Meow from Annex A, Birds of a Feather from Lamplighter, and Night Shift Santilli as best sellers. Baker refers to the growth of breweries such as Aeronaut of Somerville, Fiddlehead of Vermont and Austin Street of Maine.

"Maybe it's that people currently have free time to explore and experiment," says Baker. "While before, time was short, and they didn't want to buy a beer that they weren't sure would be impressive."

Two other trends: Cider is up 150 percent at Craft Beer Cellar Belmont, as have sales of hard seltzers like White Claw and Truly, and something called Loverboy Sparkling Hard Tea.

"I thought I was going to get a beating this weekend for running out of Loverboy," says DiCarlo.

Of course, not everyone drinks beer. Red wine remains the best-selling in Drizly, followed by white wine, vodka, and bourbon.