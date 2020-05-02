What Lehigh, James Karnik, said about joining the BC basketball team

James Karnik became the sixth newcomer to next year's Boston College men's basketball team when he moved from Lehigh in late April.

Karnik joins graduate transfers Rich Kelly from Quinnipiac and Frederick Scott from Rider, Makai Ashton-Langford transfer from Providence and incoming freshmen DeMarr Langford Jr. and Justin Vander Baan. You will have one season of remaining eligibility.

Karnik, a 6-foot-9-inch, 230-pound center from Surrey, British Columbia, averaged 12.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and one assist, block and steal per game last season. He shot 57 percent from the field and reached double figures in scoring 15 times.

"We are excited to have James join our basketball family at Boston College," coach Jim Christian said in a statement. “He is a great talented and athletic man with a great feeling for the game. Add high value as another experienced player. I really want to train him. "

Boston.com spoke to Karnik on the phone to learn more about her past, present and future.

Boston.com: What was it like growing up in British Columbia and what did you enjoy from the experience?

James Karnik: Basketball as such is not really that competitive. Not many people played Division I basketball or even played sports like running or something. Having that aspiration was definitely very different. You mainly see hockey players coming out of my area. For the past three to four years, I have been the only active Division I player in my city. You really don't have those driving factors for basketball. The influences I had on basketball in my growing up were more people around me who told me things about basketball. My parents saw basketball as more of a fun thing. They didn't really see me taking out a scholarship. It wasn't until I was older, when I went to high schools and stuff, that I really saw that I could follow basketball for a scholarship and follow it for a career. As for where I grew up, it's a nice city, but it rains a lot in winter. I spent time with my brother and sister. It was fun.

BDC: How did your college preparation career prepare you?

JK When I was 15 or 16 years old, I played AAU ball, and he saw me at a preparatory school called Balboa Prep in San Diego. At the time, I was playing with Deandre Ayton, and they started recruiting me. I went and played there, and that started me taking basketball more seriously, and I saw what it took to be more competitive with basketball. He showed me my conditioning, the level of play and how I would have to make a big jump. I had the mentality that I could hang out with these guys and I could get a scholarship for that. I played high school for a year in San Diego, and after that a high school opened, the first high school in my province, British Columbia. I knew the coach quite well, and he asked me if I wanted to start that, so I helped him start the program. It still continues to this day. They are doing much better now. I did that for the first year, and since then, I played at this other high school called Orangeville Prep, which has had NBA players like Thon Maker, Jamal Murray, and my friend Ignas Brazdeikis as well. It is a well-known basketball school. From that, I definitely got a lot more exposure and resources for many training facilities. I had access to many things that helped me with my game.

James Karnik knows how to end! Big Slam completes the first half score for the Mountain Hawks. See: https://t.co/WUw3LKqhd3 pic.twitter.com/9DwoY35Dxl – Lehigh M. Basketball (@LehighMBB) February 23, 2020

BDC: What drew you to Lehigh, how did it go there, and what made you decide to finally transfer?

JK It was a great academic school. They had a position to start immediately, which was a great point of emphasis for me. With those two things, I thought it fit very well. I played my three years there. From that, I realized that I had a great experience with my coaches and my teammates. I had so many teammates that they were talented players that, but due to problems, if the key players got hurt in the playoffs, we weren't going to run like they were supposed to. To get a good Lehigh contract, you have to act individually, and you also need a team to win a lot of games, and you also have to go to a playoff race and get to March Madness. Saw that. I know I'm going to act and work my butt, but there are other factors, too. If we don't win a lot of games, or we don't run in the playoffs, I don't want to be in a position where I don't have good contract opportunities. I decided I wanted to speak to my coaches, and I said it was time to find a different school that could present me with some contract opportunities.

BDC: How did you choose BC and what do you know about it?

JK They are in the ACC, which has many competitive teams. I feel like it's definitely a very good step to show me, and it's a good step to play against a competition that I want to play against at a professional level. Overall, it seemed like a good option for me to play around and show my skills and abilities. I have never been to school and, unfortunately, due to the whole coronavirus situation, I was unable to pay a visit. Impressions I have, I understand that it is a very academically oriented school. From the basketball program, I understand that it is a difficult conference, so it does not always reflect competitiveness as a program that is sometimes good, but together with the coaching staff, I feel that it is a very well-united team. They really focus on guys with character along with guys who can also play, which is something I value. To be successful, it's really helpful if you have a team that can get along with each other that has not only their own interests, but also the interests of the team in mind. You can't have a bunch of guys that just take care of themselves. You must also watch over the interests of others. I have that vibe that they are a good coaching staff. I played at Boston University, so I've seen a little bit of Boston. It looks like a really lovely city, so I thought it would be a great situation for me.

Boston College got the transfer of Lehigh James Karnik graduates said @Stadium. Forward averaged 12.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per game last season. – Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 25, 2020

BDC: Can you describe your style of play? What do you bring to a team? Is there someone you model your game or that you especially admire?

JK I am a very brave boy. I feel like I'm the type of person who will do things. If I need a big stop, or I need a big bounce, I feel like I'm always the type of person who can do it. I have been told that I am a very entertaining player to watch due to the energy and passion that I bring to the game. I have always assumed a leadership role in the teams I have played. I was a captain my senior year at Lehigh, and I've been a captain on numerous teams growing up, throughout my high school career and things like that. My real abilities, I would say that I am a very brave guy. I can get tables, I can score again in the basket. I've definitely been improving my game by working outside the unit, expanding my range with the shot. I have a very solid 15-17 footer that I've been improving, and I'm trying to expand it to the 3-dot line and prove myself. Defensively, I am always known for taking on many charges. Every year at Lehigh, he always led our team with the positions assumed. Even with an ankle injury this past year, I was gone for 10 games and still led our team in charges, which is crazy. I'd say I'm the type that can do things. A guy I would say I admire, I wouldn't say I modeled my game after him, but I'm passionate about Blake Griffin. I love his athletics and how he pursues it. He definitely bounced me a little bit, but I sure like his game.