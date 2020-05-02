What Jaroslav Halak and Don Sweeney said about Halak staying in Boston

With the National Hockey League season in jeopardy in jeopardy, Bruins goalkeeper Jaroslav Halak is thankful that he will be in Boston for at least another year, regardless of how the coming months unfold.

Halak, who turns 35 on May 13, has agreed to a one-year, $ 2.25 million deal to stay with the Bruins, general manager Don Sweeney announced Friday. He was an unrestricted free agent pending, but the parties found a happy means to avoid any unnecessary uncertainty.

Sweeney made it clear that he is satisfied with the way the Bruins' two-goal system has worked with Tuukka Rask and Halak, noting that he is comfortable regardless of who is starting.

"Jaro, in recent years, has really established himself as a guy who can go in any situation," Sweeney told reporters on Saturday.

Halak said he is happy that an agreement has been reached and that he is "super excited,quot; to be part of such a special group for another year. The Bruins had the best record in the NHL when the game stopped in March, and Halak is confident they can keep it if they get the chance.

"I think everyone knows we have unfinished business," Halak told reporters. "I hope the season can resume and we can start where we ended."

Osla Jaroslav Halak on her new contract with him #NHLBruins: "Since I came and joined the team, it has been a special group … I have had a lot of fun the last two seasons." pic.twitter.com/9TWqgrmZI4 – Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 2, 2020

Halak called the Bruins a family, adding that the group's closeness was the main reason he wanted to return. He said that quarantined life made him think a lot and he came to the verdict that Boston was the best place for him and his family.

He joked that he was in the basement "hiding from his children,quot; during a Zoom call with reporters, then clarified that his son helped him stay in shape by shooting his way. Halak said he also received a stationary bike, which helps, but is eager to get back on the ice. For now, he's trying to make the most of the situation and put everything in perspective.

"There are always more important things than hockey and sports," said Halak. "Health is one of them."

Halak noted how much he misses his teammates, noting that the Bruins are capable of winning every night. He said it has been a "special group,quot; and that "I couldn't be happier."

Sweeney made it clear that the feeling is mutual. Whether Rask is healthy or not, Halak has been there to provide a boost.

Sweeney said: "It balances a hockey club."