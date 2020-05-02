"We fully support the effort to make our beaches open again," says Newport Beach Mayor Up News Info Los Angeles.

NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) – The Newport Beach City Council voted Saturday to affirm its support for litigation filed by other cities seeking to reopen the Orange County coastline.

The move comes after Governor Gavin Newsom's mandate that all Orange County beaches remain closed this weekend.

Both Huntington Beach and Dana Point had filed a lawsuit, along with companies in Newport Beach. In support of that effort, Newport Beach filed an amicus report, providing statements from the city manager and police and fire chiefs.

But on Friday, a judge denied the temporary restraining order sought to prevent the closings and set a two-week hearing on the matter.

"We fully support the effort to reopen our beaches," said Newport Beach Mayor Will O’Neill. "We are disappointed with the result, but we will continue to work to reopen these beaches."

O & # 39; Neill emphasized that he did not believe the data supported the shutdown. In Newport Beach, he said the city has suffered 50 casualties as a result of the virus, which is less than that of San Diego County, which has kept its beaches open.

O & # 39; Neill indicated that Newport Beach had a plan for this weekend related to staffing and better traffic management, but added that they were unable to implement that plan, as a result of the governor's mandate.