Warren Evans, David Coulter Talk Pandemic Fallout and Road Ahead – Up News Info Detroit

Wayne County Executive Warren Evans and Oakland County Executive David Coulter took time out of their hectic schedules to appear on Up News Info 62to discuss the impact of the pandemic on their counties, the region and thoughts on the coming weeks.

The two counties are the hardest hit in Michigan with the most Covid-19 cases and deaths, as each spoke to producer / lead presenter Carol Cain. The two leaders mentioned that things were improving slightly in terms of the number of new cases.

Evans, who worked in law enforcement and served as the Detroit Police Chief and Wayne County Sheriff before being elected county executive, praised the heroic efforts of health workers and first responders.

Evans, who took over Wayne County when he faced financial problems in 2014, had improved his financial position. But the pandemic has sparked troubled times again before Michigan's largest municipality. Noting a projected loss of at least $ 152 million, Evans signed an executive order with an expense freeze and negotiated the layoff / leave of 227 employees.

Coulter said the Covid-19 crisis in his county seemed to be waning, "I am cautiously optimistic."

He spoke about the need for more Covid-19 testing in the field and in facilities for the elderly who have been badly affected, and also $ 12 million now available in county grant funds for small businesses.

Coulter praised the efforts of residents and businesses, adding that more will be needed after the stay-at-home order is lifted, as people will need to remain vigilant with safety measures including masks, gloves, handwashing, and distancing. Social.

Oakland County is known for its strong financial position and enviable bond rating, but Coulter said the pandemic is also affecting its coffers.

Both leaders discussed the challenges and the region as it emerges from this pandemic.

