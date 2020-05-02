Victorville man arrested for murder of ex-girlfriend, his 2 young children – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A Victorville man suspected of murdering his ex-girlfriend and their two young children has been transported back to San Bernardino County after being arrested Thursday in Eagle County, Colorado.

Louis Gabriel Lucero, 35, allegedly killed Erlinda Villareal, 42, and her two children, 12 and 9, on Wednesday and dumped their bodies in a deserted area of ​​Apple Valley.

After a one-day manhunt, he was arrested in Colorado on unrelated charges, and was transported to the West Valley Detention Center on Friday after giving up the extradition process. He is detained without bail.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department reports that Lucero, Villareal, and the two children lived in a house in the 15400 block of Ferndale Road.

The investigation began just before 11 a.m. Wednesday, when officers were called to the home and discovered signs that there had been a fight, but no one was inside, the sheriff's department reports.

Then, just after 5:30 p.m., emergency dispatchers received a call from someone who had traveled down Waalew Road and Corwin Road in Apple Valley and discovered the bodies of Villareal and the two children.

Investigators have determined that the three victims had left their home with Lucero and were killed in an unknown location. There's still no word on a motive in the murders.