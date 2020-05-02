Vanessa Bryant honored Gigi on her birthday with a touching tribute to Instagram

It's only been a few months since Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, died in a helicopter crash that also claimed the lives of seven other people.
Yesterday, on what would have been Gigi's 14th birthday, Vanessa Bryant published a moving tribute to her daughter.
"Happy 14th birthday to my sweet baby Gianna," she wrote on Instagram. "Mommy loves you more than I can show you. You are part of MY SOUL, forever. I miss you so much every day."
"I wish I could wake up and have you here with me. I miss your smile, your hugs and your laughter. I miss EVERYTHING about YOU, Gigi. I LOVE YOU so much !!!!!!! ❤️🎉🎂🎉 ❤️"
"Gianna loved wearing a red bow on all of her school photos. Red means love and life. To commemorate Gigi's birthday today, consider wearing red, the caption as an act of kindness, or showing how you will portray Gigi as she always did. everything she did everything, and she led with kindness ❤️ ".
Gigi's older sister Natalia, 17, also wrote a sweet message in honor of her sister's birthday: "Happy 14th birthday Gigi! ❤️ I miss your smile every day, but I know you're always smiling at us from heaven with daddy. I LOVE YOU. 👼 "
RIP and HBD, Gigi ❤️.
