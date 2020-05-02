Valencia teens launch website to get much-needed items for people in need – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Five third year students from Valencia High School created a website designed to help people who cannot leave their homes and those who have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"These people live in fear, stress," Avi Basnet, 16. "How are you going to pay for your next meal? How are they going to pay for the daily supplies they need?

Basnet and his friends said the idea behind the platform they created, Supply Neighbor, is to allow residents of a neighborhood to quickly order and receive items they need, such as disinfectants, facial covers, and groceries, from other area residents. A person in a nearby zip code can deliver additional supplies to those in need.

"No one knew what our website would be like," said Hayden Lee, 16. "But once they started to see that we could actually supply items, I think that was what motivated them to say, 'Oh, these kids are supplying items, maybe we should try that as well.'

The teens started by donating their own items and then saw a great response from community members donating their extra supplies. And teens soon discovered that people who received items also wanted to be part of the donation cycle.

"They have asked us to return us, and that is why we are also trying to communicate with other organizations such as Family Promise and local churches, so that we can obtain more volunteers, more supplies and groceries and all that,quot; 16, Fabio Núñez Del Prado, a year, he said.

To participate, residents complete an online form, provide their name, contact information, and a description of what they need or can give. After completing the form, they can view nearby requests and offers, organized by zip code.

"We are getting really positive feedback from the people we are supplying and helping," said Nicholas Moy, 16. "And this shows when they decide they want to turn around and give back to their community."

Teens are also discovering that the website is creating a sense of community when much of daily life has been disrupted.

"I am very happy that during a quarantine period where no one can control this, everyone will come together and work together to help a cause." Joseph Lee, 16, said. "So that's what really hit me."

The 16-year-olds said that after the pandemic ends, they want to continue to grow their website because they say there will always be people in need.