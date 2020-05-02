Up News Info Saturday Morning Links: May 2, 2020

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.
MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – This first weekend in May, Jennifer Mayerle and Mike Augustyniak are talking about all the ways to enjoy spring while also meeting requests to stay home. Here are links to everything they covered.
- Animal Humane Society (Virtual) Walk for Animals 2020
- Babysitters, babysitters, and college tutors
- Gray Duck Vodka Happy Hour
- Walker Art Center: first free Saturday + 30 years of dialogues and film retrospectives
- Classic Mike’s Mix: Italian restaurant (that is) – Takeaway menu
- Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Live (with Scotty McCreery)
- Free Hand Sanitizer Giveaway at 11 Wells Spirits