Tyler Cameron praises his ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid for her pregnancy

Tyler Cameron you are approaching things on your own terms.
First Bachelorette party the star became refreshingly honest and real as she spoke to Josh Cohen and the HomeTeam in ESPN West Palm. From chatting about rumors, he's next in line to be The Bachelor to Gigi hadidRecent news about pregnancy.
When asked about the rumors he had heard about himself, Tyler spoke about all the conversations about his ex-girlfriend.
"Two nights ago, we were celebrating my brother's graduation party. We were doing karaoke. Next thing you know, We weekly is writing about me drowning my sorrow for the news about Gigi Hadid, "she explained about the baby rumors." In any case, I'm excited for her, I'm happy for her. "
She added: "She is going to be an amazing mother."
Although it is obvious (at this point) that Zayn Malik The father of the 25-year-old supermodel's little boy, Tyler made sure to clear up those rumors. too.
"No, no," he replied when asked if he was the father. "But (Gigi) is going to be the most incredible mother. She is a sweet and loving person and she is going to be incredible."
Overall, Tyler had nothing but praise for his ex.
Marc Piasecki / WireImage, Gotham / GC Images
Earlier this week, a source told E! News Tyler's reaction to his ex-girlfriend's pregnancy. As some fans will remember, the two dated last year for a couple of months. However, they decided to drop it in the fall of 2019.
"Tyler was definitely shocked when he heard the news of Gigi's pregnancy. He received the news in the same way as the world and it was shocking to him and his friends," the source previously shared. "Gigi had never mentioned wanting a family for Tyler, she was just so motivated by her career."
The source added: "They haven't spoken in a long time and there are no lingering feelings between them … He wishes him all the best and is happy that Gigi is happy."
A few days later, Gigi confirmed the news of the baby during a virtual appearance in Jimmy Fallon& # 39; s Tonight's show.
"Obviously, we wish we had announced on our own terms, but we are very excited and happy and grateful for the good wishes and support of everyone," he said.
And he added: "Especially during this time … it is a nice glimmer of hope to be able to be at home and to be together and really experience it day by day."
She and the ex Only one direction Members are rumored to have a girl!
