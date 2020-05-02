Tyler Cameron praises his ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid for her pregnancy

Tyler Cameron you are approaching things on your own terms.

First Bachelorette party the star became refreshingly honest and real as she spoke to Josh Cohen and the HomeTeam in ESPN West Palm. From chatting about rumors, he's next in line to be The Bachelor to Gigi hadidRecent news about pregnancy.

When asked about the rumors he had heard about himself, Tyler spoke about all the conversations about his ex-girlfriend.

"Two nights ago, we were celebrating my brother's graduation party. We were doing karaoke. Next thing you know, We weekly is writing about me drowning my sorrow for the news about Gigi Hadid, "she explained about the baby rumors." In any case, I'm excited for her, I'm happy for her. "

She added: "She is going to be an amazing mother."

Although it is obvious (at this point) that Zayn Malik The father of the 25-year-old supermodel's little boy, Tyler made sure to clear up those rumors. too.