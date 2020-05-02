Tyler Cameron addresses Gigi Hadid's pregnancy and says she will be an "amazing,quot; mom

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik were going to have a baby together. Initially, it was reported by media such as TMZ and Entertainment Tonight, but there was some question as to whether the reports were 100% accurate.

It wasn't long before Gigi confirmed the happy news during her virtual appearance on Jimmy Fallon's television show. The question that many fans have had revolves around High school star Tyler Cameron, who, as fans know, dated Hadid for a summer.

This Thursday, the Bachelorette party alum spoke to Josh Cohen and the home team on ESPN West Palm, where he admitted he was surprised but also claimed that he had nothing but love for Gigi and wished him well.

Cameron claims that about three nights ago, she was celebrating her brother's graduation party when she stumbled upon an article in Us magazine reporting that she was crying over the news of Gigi's pregnancy.

Tyler said "just in case,quot;, he is extremely excited and happy for her. She added that the internationally renowned supermodel was going to be an "amazing mother."

As previously reported on Thursday, the 25-year-old said she was expecting a child with Zayn Malik on Jimmy Fallon's television show. Gigi said she and Mailk hoped to express the news on their own terms, but either way, it's good news overall.

Hearing the news about Gigi's pregnancy, many social media users asked if she really belonged to Zayn, and some openly suggested that Tyler was the real father. Tyler addressed this allegation in the same interview.

During his appearance on ESPN West Palm, Cameron explained that, no, he is not the father, despite some reports to the contrary. After denying the rumors, Tyler added that she was going to be a great mother. According to Cameron, Gigi is a very sweet and loving person.

Fans of the former couple know that they were rumored to be in a relationship near the end of July 2019. After their separation in the following months, Tyler said that he and Gigi were still great friends. Gigi and Zayn started seeing each other in November 2015, but they separated in March 2018.

Malik and Gigi sparked romance rumors once again in January when they were seen walking together in New York.



