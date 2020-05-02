Trump unleashes a ruthless personal attack on MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace – Up News Info

President Donald Trump has unleashed his anger on another media figure.
His latest target is Nicolle Wallace, who is the host Term: White House on MSNBC, and was a panelist on ABC The view from 2014 to 2015.
Wallace previously served as White House director of communications for George W. Bush and was a senior adviser to John McCain's 2008 presidential campaign, however, she is now a staunch critic of the Trump administration.
After attacking the Conservatives and defending former Vice President Joe Biden on air Friday, Trump directed a series of insults against her, MSNBC and its parent company Comcast.
"She was expelled The view like a dog, Zero T.V. People. Wallace is now a third-rate lapdog for Fake News MSDNC (Concast). You don't have what it takes! "Trump tweeted on Saturday.
He was responding to a tweet from conservative author and Fox News presenter Mark Levin, who criticized Wallace for the comments he made accusing the right to try to "smear" Biden.
"Having been a member of the Republican Party, the right is not executing an intellectually honest operation to get to the bottom of whether Tara Reade was a victim." The right is running a smear campaign against Joe Biden, "Wallace said during a roundtable on MSNBC about Biden's Friday morning online interview.
%MINIFYHTML77b02690c66e2aa13f252a6451a9df5812%%MINIFYHTML77b02690c66e2aa13f252a6451a9df5813%