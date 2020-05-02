Trump Supports Michigan Protesters, Says Michigan Governor Should "Talk to Them, Make a Deal,quot; – Up News Info Detroit

– President Donald Trump tweeted Friday morning in support of Michigan protesters declaring they are "very good people,quot; and Governor Gretchen Whitmer should "see them, talk to them, make a deal."

This comes after hundreds protested Thursday at the Michigan Capitol in Lansing, urging the governor to end Michigan's state of emergency.

"The Michigan governor should give a little and put out the fire. These are very good people, but they are angry. They want to get their lives back again, safe! See them, talk to them, make a deal, ”Trump tweeted.

Thursday's protest prompted a large group to gather inside the House chambers yelling at state police and House sergeants. The protesters demanded that they be allowed to be on the floor of the Chamber.

While Whitmer did not respond directly to President Trump's tweet, the governor tweeted a Michelle Obama meme Thursday morning with a caption: "Our motto is: When they come down, we go up!"

