Trump moves to replace watchdog who identified critical medical shortage

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump moved in Friday night to replace a senior Department of Health and Human Services official who angered him with a report last month highlighting shortages of supplies and delays in hospital tests. during the coronavirus pandemic.

The White House waited until after business hours to announce the nomination of a new inspector general for the department who, if confirmed, would replace Christi A. Grimm, the deputy chief inspector general who was publicly assaulted by the president at a press conference. . three weeks ago.

The nomination was Trump's latest effort against his administration's surveillance offices that have challenged him. In recent weeks, he fired an inspector general involved in the investigation that led to the president's removal, nominated a White House assistant for another key post for the inspector general who oversees virus relief spending, and moved to block another inspector general to assume the role of chair of a pandemic spending oversight panel.

Trump has tried to assert more authority over his administration and eliminate officials deemed insufficiently loyal in the three months since his impeachment trial in the Senate on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress ended in acquittal, largely measure following party lines. While inspectors generals are appointed by the president, they are meant to be semi-autonomous vigilantes who uncover waste, fraud, and corruption in executive agencies.

The purge has continued unabated even during the coronavirus pandemic that has claimed around 65,000 lives in the United States. Grimm in effect fused the conflict over Trump's response to the outbreak with his determination to sweep away those he perceives to be speaking out against him.

Their report, released last month and based on extensive interviews with hospitals across the country, identified the critical shortage of supplies, revealing that hundreds of medical centers were struggling to obtain test kits, personal protective equipment and ventilators. Trump was embarrassed by the report at a time when he was already under fire for minimizing the virus threat and failing to act fast enough to increase testing and provide equipment to doctors and nurses.

"It's wrong," the president said when asked about the report on April 6. "Did I hear the word 'inspector general'? Really? It's wrong. And they'll talk to you about it. It's wrong." Then he tried to find out who wrote the report. Where did it come from, the inspector general? What her name? No what is it called What her name?"

When the journalist did not know, Trump insisted. "Well, find me your name," said the President. "Let me know." He expressed no interest in the report's findings, except categorically rejecting them at a glance.

After learning that Grimm had worked during the administration of President Barack Obama, Trump claimed that the report had political biases. In fact, Grimm is not a political candidate, but a career official who began working in the inspector general's office at the end of President Bill Clinton's administration and served under President George W. Bush and Obama. She took office as an actress when the former inspector general resigned.

Trump was not discouraged and attacked her on Twitter. "Why did the IG, who spent 8 years with the Obama Administration (report on the failed H1N1 swine flu debacle in which 17,000 people died?), Want to speak to the Admirals, Generals, VP and others in charge, before making your report, "he wrote, misdescribing the government's generally praised response to the 2009 epidemic that actually killed about 12,000 in the US. USA "Another fake dossier!"

To take on the role of inspector general, Trump appointed Jason C. Weida, a federal prosecutor in Boston, on Friday night. The White House said in its announcement that it had "oversaw numerous complex investigations in health care and other sectors." It must be confirmed by the Senate before taking office.

Among other nominations announced on Friday was the election of the president of a new ambassador to Ukraine, occupying a position last held by Marie L. Yovanovitch.

Yovanovich was ousted a year ago because the president's advisers saw her as an obstacle when they tried to pressure the government in Kiev to incriminate Trump's Democratic rivals. That effort to seek Ukraine's political benefit, while withholding security aid, led to Trump's impeachment largely along party lines in December.

Trump selected Lt. Gen. Keith W. Dayton, a 40-year-old retired military officer who now serves as director of the George C. Marshall European Center for Security Studies in Germany. Dayton speaks Russian and served as a defense attaché in Moscow. Most recently, he served as the United States' chief defense adviser in Ukraine, appointed by Jim Mattis, Trump's first defense secretary.