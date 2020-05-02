Trump calls Michigan protesters "very good people,quot;

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump on Friday expressed support for armed protesters who had stormed the Michigan Capitol, demanding that the state lift restrictions on the coronavirus, as researchers estimated that the coronavirus pandemic could extend for two more years.

Trump tweeted Friday that "these are very good people, but they are angry." They want to get their lives back again, safe!

Trump said Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, "should give a little and put out the fire."

Hundreds of people, including a group of militiamen armed with military-style rifles, rushed to the State Capitol in Lansing on Thursday, and some entered the building and confronted the police. An angry crowd shouted "Shut it,quot; and insulted Whitmer.

Trump's "very good people,quot; language recalled his wording almost three years ago, when he said there were "very good people from both sides,quot; at a deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

"See them, talk to them, make a deal," Trump wrote Friday.

It's unclear what kind of deal Trump had in mind, but he has supported states lifting many of the strictest restrictions on movement and commerce, and allowed a national recommendation to stay home to expire Thursday night.

"Look, the president was referring, in general, that in this country you have the right to protest the First Amendment," White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said when asked about the apparent presidential support for the Michigan protest tactics.

"I think it's something that we all treasure here and that we should, rightly so," McEnany said. “You have the right to do it constitutionally, but you must protest within the limits of the law. He encourages everyone to legally protest. "

Whitmer extended the state order to maintain social distancing, but Michigan residents are now allowed limited travel, golf, and boating. The state is nowhere near meeting White House recommendations that indicate a 14-day decrease in coronavirus cases before it begins to relax the blockages. Trump recently criticized Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, for allowing some businesses to open before the state met federal guidelines.

Two of Trump's golf courses, in Doral, Florida, and Bedminster, New Jersey, are reopening after local locks were relaxed.

More than half of the nation's governors are loosening pandemic restrictions in their states by the end of this week, but some health experts fear the virus is on the rise, triggering another round of closings. Millions of Americans will be able to return to stores, restaurants, and movie theaters this weekend.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, Republican, unveiled a detailed framework to reopen the state on Friday, a gradual tightening of restrictions starting Monday and continuing in the coming weeks, with the goal of resuming normalcy by July 4.

But some state leaders are moving more cautiously to balance the urgent need to reopen the economy with public health concerns about a virus that had killed nearly 65,000 people in the United States as of Friday.

Restrictions on staying at home are being extended in Ohio, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Arizona and Washington. As many rural and suburban areas open, cities remain firmly closed.

"It is being done with enormous enthusiasm and vigor," Trump said of the reopening process.

Trump spoke before leaving the White House for the first time since March 28, for a weekend visit to Camp David, the presidential retreat in western Maryland.

On Tuesday, Trump plans to travel to Phoenix, where he plans to visit a Honeywell facility that manufactures N95 respirator masks at an existing aerospace facility to meet increased demand during the pandemic, according to the White House. Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, a Republican, recently issued an order to stay home in the state until May 15.

Meanwhile, the Food and Drug Administration is granting emergency authorization to remdesivir, a measure that allows healthcare providers to administer the drug intravenously to treat covid-19, the disease that causes the virus, in adults and children hospitalized with severe cases.

Earlier this week, the country's leading infectious disease specialist, Anthony Fauci, announced that trial data showed the antiviral drug had a "clear, significant, and positive effect in reducing recovery time."

Despite promising news, a report by the University of Minnesota Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) warned of a drop in cases followed by a strong resurgence this fall or winter that is even more severe than the peak current.

The outbreak could last two more years, with recurring spikes until about two-thirds or more of the population is immune, the researchers estimated.

The end-of-season peak is among the three scenarios that researchers predict for the northern hemisphere. The other two include smaller waves after the current peak in the spring of 2020 and a "slow burn,quot; of repeated, smaller waves over the next 18 to 24 months.

In all three scenarios, people will continue to die. A vaccine is not forecast to significantly change the projections because it will not actually be available until after the worst of the outbreak, according to the report.

Trump promoted an accelerated effort Thursday to develop a vaccine and distribute it nationwide, and his medical experts agree that a vaccine is the best hope for getting rid of the virus.

Schools in New York will be closed for the remainder of the academic year, and students are expected to continue learning at a distance for the last two months of the semester, Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo said Friday. The decision affects approximately 2.6 million children, including in the largest school district in the United States in New York City.

"We must protect our children. Every parent, every citizen feels that we must protect our students, ”Cuomo said, noting that, given the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, it is not possible to safely bring students, teachers, and staff to school.

Cuomo said a decision will be made in late May on whether to hold summer school, but noted that it was too early to make a determination on plans for in-person classes to resume in the fall.

"The fall is too far," said Cuomo.

Friday's decision limits what was sometimes a tense standoff between the governor and his longtime political rival, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, a Democrat. The mayor said April 11 that New York City schools would close throughout the year, only to be contradicted by Cuomo hours later. The two spent days locked in a dispute over who had authority over the country's largest school district.

New York joins 43 states and the District to order schools to close for the rest of the year.

Also Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said coronavirus cases were confirmed among thousands of workers at meat and poultry processing facilities across the country in April, affecting more than 100 plants in more than a dozen states.

The CDC said it examined data from 115 meat or poultry facilities in 19 states. These plants employed more than 130,000 workers, more than 4,900 of whom had confirmed cases. At least 20 deaths from coronavirus were reported.

These numbers are likely to be a low count, because the CDC report says that not all states with coronavirus cases in such facilities provided data. The prevalence of tests also likely played a role, according to the CDC, with more infections reported in places with more tests.

Earlier this week, Trump signed an executive order forcing meat plants to remain open to avoid food shortages. Industry analysts say pork and beef processing has dropped 25 percent due to the outbreaks, while workers say companies are not doing enough to keep them safe.

A day after Trump said he had seen evidence suggesting the virus leaked from a virology lab in Wuhan, China, the World Health Organization underscored its view that the virus is not man-made, but that He is still working to understand how the virus sprang. to humans.

“We have heard over and over again from numerous scientists who looked at the sequences and looked at this virus. We are confident that this virus is naturally occurring, "said Mike Ryan, WHO chief emergency officer.

How the coronavirus spread to humans is one of the pandemic's most controversial questions. Some American officials have promoted the idea that the outbreak may have inadvertently started through a leak at a biological research center in Wuhan, although researchers say this is unlikely and not supported by any public evidence.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has expressed support for an investigation into the origins of the virus and has backed the European Union on a suggestion that Chinese officials have opposed.

This week, Sweden's health minister said his government plans to ask the EU. for an international investigation of the source of the coronavirus.

"When the global situation for Covid-19 is under control, it is reasonable and important that an independent international investigation be conducted to determine the origin and spread of the coronavirus," Lena Hallengren wrote to parliament on Wednesday.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison also called for a global investigation into the coronavirus outbreak, although he said Friday that he had no evidence to suggest that the virus may have leaked from a laboratory.

The Chinese authorities have rejected the investigation requests. This week, the Beijing ambassador to Australia hinted that Chinese consumers could boycott Australian products if Canberra continues to call for an investigation, which he described as "accommodating,quot; to Washington.

India will extend its national blockade for another two weeks, while allowing significant relaxations in parts of the country least affected by the coronavirus.

The shutdown, one of the toughest in the world, was due to end Sunday, and the government is still struggling to contain the growing outbreak. While coronavirus cases have steadily increased to more than 35,000 with more than 1,100 deaths, the doubling rate has been greatly reduced, which officials attribute to the strict blockade.

Some restrictions will continue across the country. Air travel, rail and rapid transit, and interstate movement on the roads are still prohibited. Educational institutions, restaurants, hotels, movie theaters and gyms will remain closed. All religious and social gatherings are prohibited.