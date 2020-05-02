Toya Johnson's Daughter, Reign Rushing Is Honoring Gianna Bryant For Her Birthday - See What Reigny Did

Toya Johnson shared some new photos of her daughter, Reign Rushing, and said she is honoring the late Gianna Bryant's birthday. Gianna passed away along with her father, Kobe Bryant earlier this year.

Take a look at the post that Toya shared on her social media account and that excited fans.

IN HONOR OF GIANNA BRYANT'S BIRTHDAY KINGDOM, YOU ARE BRINGING YOUR RED HAIR SNEAKERS AND WEAPONS. #HAPPYBIRTHDAYMAMBACITA 🎉 #PLAYGIGISWAY ❤️❤️❤️🙏🏾 ’Toya captioned her post.

Someone praised Toya and said: I hope you see this … AGAIN … I just want to thank you and that the divine father is with you and your babies always … I really appreciate that you dress her accordingly, and you represent her in a respectable lady way … you have become one of my favorite ladies … I respect you very much … you are goddess and strength … everything a strong black woman is … you are so beautiful and seeing you and your baby always makes my day brighter … thanks Toya. "

A follower agreed and said: ‘I say the same thing every time I see your photos! It's so refreshing to see these babies dressed as babies! And she always looks so cute. "

Someone else asked a question that other fans also asked: ‘What hair products do you put on your hair? The world wants to know, "and another commenter praised Reigny:" @toyajohnson is beautiful. God bless you guys. You keep her dressed so cute … stay safe. "

A follower said: Amo I love your daughter! She is so beautiful and (email protected), "and someone else posted this:" She is so adorable that I love that you keep this beautiful girl dress, you make me want a girl. "

Another commenter said: "@toyajohnson are you going to do the fruit snack challenge with the reign?"

The other day, Toya shared a couple of videos on her social media account with her baby.

She has been growing very fast, and is already talking and asking Mom to cook with her.



