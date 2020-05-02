TikTok star Loren Gray talks about past experience of sexual assault

Loren Gray He opened up yesterday to his 43 million TikTok followers by detailing his experience with sexual assault in a powerful and uplifting post.

"I want to tell you my true story," began the 18-year-old singer and social media personality.

Starting with a photo of his younger self, Gray shared his journey: "This is me, more than five years ago, not long before my 13th birthday. Right now, my innocence was stolen from someone I trusted "I only told one person and to this day she is still my best friend. We cried together in my bathroom for hours."

"I had a hard time putting the pieces together why this had happened to me," he continued. "It took me two months to finally tell my parents. I felt dirty, hopeless, broken, and worthless. I was confused and scared. I felt it was my fault."