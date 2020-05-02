TikTok star Loren Gray talks about past experience of sexual assault

Scott Kirkland / FOX
Loren Gray He opened up yesterday to his 43 million TikTok followers by detailing his experience with sexual assault in a powerful and uplifting post.
"I want to tell you my true story," began the 18-year-old singer and social media personality.
Starting with a photo of his younger self, Gray shared his journey: "This is me, more than five years ago, not long before my 13th birthday. Right now, my innocence was stolen from someone I trusted "I only told one person and to this day she is still my best friend. We cried together in my bathroom for hours."
"I had a hard time putting the pieces together why this had happened to me," he continued. "It took me two months to finally tell my parents. I felt dirty, hopeless, broken, and worthless. I was confused and scared. I felt it was my fault."
Later, Gray described how the incident affected his sense of identity and how becoming a social media star brought him joy, but also undeserved shame and aggression.
"They educated me at home and I started making videos to pass the time and alleviate some of the loneliness and isolation I had felt," he said. "People were watching my videos, and while I was still struggling, I felt like I had finally found people who cared, regardless of my situation. Although, from time to time, the comments and questions would be too much." It looks like a prostitute. . & # 39; & # 39; Are you a virgin? & # 39; "
She continued: "I was always afraid to tell my story to people, fearing that people would see me differently and lose those who mattered to me. Now I am 18 years old and I realized that my past does not define me. I never It was my fault and I never deserved it. I came out stronger and I'm very proud of myself. There is light at the end of the tunnel and if my story can help even ONE person, then for me it is a story worth telling. "
@lorengray
TW. When I say that you have helped me more than you know, I am serious.
? original sound – marbarboyce
In a follow-up post on TwitterGray addressed his fans in a statement about the revelation, and why he decided to share it when he did.
"I just wanted to say I'm sorry I wasn't online much today," Gray said. "It has been really difficult for me to share this part of my life in such a public way. I received a message that somehow someone knew. But I know how fast the word travels and I wanted to be the one to tell my story."
Fortunately, Gray saw a silver lining in sharing his own trauma.
"I am overwhelmed by the amount of support and love that I have felt today," she explained. "But it also breaks my heart how often this happens. I am so fortunate to have such supportive friends and family that they never judged or blamed." I am very grateful. Although I was forced to grow rapidly and lost a part of myself in the process, it would not change anything in my life, every experience I have had has taught me something. Although I hate having felt compelled to share this prematurely, I don't regret it because I'm no longer ashamed. "
Gray explained that he decided to publish these messages as text because he still finds it difficult to speak out loud, but that has felt a tremendous amount of love since it opened up to the world.
"I started making videos to deal with feelings of isolation and loneliness. My life really changed when everyone entered it. For the first time I felt love, as if my past had been erased and no longer defined me," he said. concluded "So when I say you give me purpose and help me in the darkest moments of my life, I mean it from the bottom of my heart. I hope this can shed some light on the severity of sexual assault and provide something of hope to anyone who can relate. I love you all very much. Thank you for listening. "
For free and confidential help, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or visit rainn.org.
