Tiffany Haddish is common in her kitchen as they are quarantined together

During an Instagram Live with Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union for Budweiser, the & # 39; Girls Trip & # 39; actress Makes the big reveal by moving his camera to show rapper & # 39; Glory & # 39; in your kitchen.

Tiffany Haddish continues to add fuel to his dating rumors Common. Almost two weeks after dodging the question about the status of her relationship with rapper "Glory", the "Girls Tour"The star confirmed during a live social media broadcast that the two are isolating themselves together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, April 30, the 40-year-old comedian joined Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union on an Instagram Live hosted by Budweiser to talk about his new quarantine-themed PSA. At some point during their discussion, the topic became personal when Wade asked, "What kind of tea do you have? What about real life tea?"

The questions prompted the "Like a boss"Actress to focus her camera and reveal her quarantine partner. Standing in front of a sink in her kitchen was the 48-year-old rapper / actor. Covering his face with a hot pink gas mask, he seemed to be washing his hands." She, meanwhile, joked: "Do you know who it is?"

Tiffany and Common have been romantically linked since December 2019. They were rumored to have enjoyed a vacation in Maui, Hawaii together, and were seen dating in New York City on multiple occasions. He was even seen among those attending his intimate birthday celebration.

In mid-April, the couple were rumored to be rumored to be flirting with each other while they had a virtual date to promote the Bumble dating app. Weeks later, he apparently confirmed that the two had isolated themselves together when he appeared during their video call with Cedric The Entertainer.

Tiffany, however, was shy when asked to confirm her romance with Common during an interview in "Today"show. Talking to the co-host Hoda Kotb, the "Night school"stressed the actress," Now it's just me in my room and all my clothes clean. I have a lot of clean clothes by my side, so I feel like someone is in bed. "