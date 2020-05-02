Thunderstorms looming in the afternoon with hail on the horizon

After a week of bright sunshine, Denver residents can expect a few storms in the afternoon, with possible hail.

According to the National Weather Service in Boulder, severe storms are possible in the foothills and along Interstate 25 on Saturday afternoon, with strong winds up to 60 mph and hail that could reach 1 inch in diameter.





Storms will spread across the plains at night, forecasters said.

Clouds will rule the day before storms hit, with highs in the mid-1960s.

However, after Saturday, temperatures will return to the 70s with plenty of sunlight for next week.