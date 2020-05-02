This statistic shows how terrible the Jaguars have been in recruiting in the first round.

The Jaguars reportedly declined running back Leonard Fournette's fifth-year option on Friday, continuing a miserable misstep trend with respect to the franchise's first-round picks.

Jacksonville has not exercised the fifth-year option for any of its first-round picks dating back to the 2011 NFL Draft, which was the first to include the option under the 2011 NFL collective bargaining agreement. That includes seven picks. consecutive among the top 10 and six in the top five.

Those teams consist of two quarterbacks, a catcher, offensive tackle, defensive end, cornerback and running back. Here's what it looks like, according to analyst Warren Sharp:

This is really crazy Imagine having • 10 best teams 7 consecutive years

• Top-5 collects 6 years in a row and doing this: # 10 Blaine Gabbert❌

# 5 Justin Blackmon❌

# 2 Luke Joeckel❌

# 3 Blake Bortles – CUT

# 3 Dante Fowler❌

# 5 Jalen Ramsey – MARKETED

# 4 Leonard Fournette❌ pic.twitter.com/TNNrdu3Wuc – Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) May 2, 2020

So yes. Not good.

It is worth noting that Ramsey's talent was worth such a high choice; But injury problems in 2019 raised questions about his long-term future with the team, leading to a heated confrontation with coach Doug Marrone in Week 2. He was "very pleased,quot; to be changed from the team.

Regarding Fournette: The Jaguars consider him a potential business option even though he compiled 2,631 rushing yards and 1,009 receiving yards in three seasons, including a second-year injury-shortened campaign. Otherwise, Fournette has two 1,000-yard rushing seasons, the last of which saw him average 4.3 yards per carry and total 1,674 yards per scrimmage. Jacksonville signed running back Chris Thompson to a one-year contract on Friday as well.

Regardless of the Jaguars' plan for Fournette, whether they let him end his contract with the team or change it, it just shows how poorly the team has handled not just the NFL Draft but its players as well. The Jags appear to have broken that trend with selection of Pro Bowl linebacker Josh Allen in 2019, but there is still another player, defensive tackle Taven Bryan, to determine whether the team's unenviable streak continues another year.

Considering how much current Jags players want to leave Jacksonville, that streak could continue another season before Allen can finally end it.