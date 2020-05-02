This is how app creators are promoting healthy practices – Latest news

NEW DELHI: Internet companies like Urban Company, MakeMyTrip, Dunzo, HealthifyMe, and Zomato are changing their social media handles and app icons to promote the use of face masks as a hygiene practice in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Apna Mask initiative, an effort by StartUpVsCOVID (a startup community with more than 1,000 members), is promoting homemade masks and aims to drive behavior change to ensure that people wear masks and stay protected when leaving their homes .

The #ApnaDeshApnaMask campaign was started by strong industry leaders such as Rajan Anandan from Sequoia India, Vijay Shekhar Sharma from Paytm, Alok Mittal (Indifi), Vishal Gondal (GoQii) and others. They were later joined by celebrities such as Vidya Balan, Dia Mirza, Juhi Chawla, Divya Khosla Kumar, Juhi Parmar, Deepshika Deshmukh, Sonu Sood, Shama Sikander, Preetika Rao and others.

In a span of two weeks, the initiative has garnered 100 million reach on digital platforms, including WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

The team working on the campaign also reached out to various organizations to support the initiative, especially as parts of the country prepare to break out of the blockade that lasted until May 17.

"Urban Company, MakemyTrip, Dunzo, HealthifyMe, Zomato, Redbus, Ixigo, MoneyTap, MyUpchaar, Bounce, RazorPay, Medanta, WittyFeed, LBB, Porter, Meesho, Daily Hunt, 1mg, Paytm Games have changed their social media while some changing the app icons too, "a statement said.

These brands are also inviting more companies to join the initiative.

"Given the immense response we've received, we'll get more brands to join #ApnaMask on this critical initiative. We believe some of these steps will be helpful in developing behavior that changes habits toward wearing homemade masks," said Poonam Kaul. , co-founder of ApnaMask. , said.

In a separate statement, Crowdera, an online fundraising platform, said it is offering its premium syndicated fundraising technology solutions free of charge to companies and NGOs working to help individuals, families and workers in the health affected by COVID-19.

"Crowdera will expand its support by offering its products and services worth almost USD 150,000 (Rs 1 crore) free of charge to organizations helping those affected … The solution will help corporations and NGOs to quickly syndicate with their own employees, influencers and other foundations, or charitable partners to raise funds 10 times more than through a regular crowdfunding campaign, "he said.

Under this commitment, Crowdera has already extended its support to companies such as Rapido, Repos, BYJU & # 39; S, SirfTaxi and Tartl to involve its employees and partners in raising funds for the COVID-affected workforce.

