These stars confess to struggling with parental duties during coronavirus quarantine

Playing and homeschooling have proven to be a great challenge for these famous parents, as they are trapped in their homes with their children, and do not save them time alone.

It's no secret that quarantining could be difficult for some people. While many treasure downtime as a time to strengthen their bond with family members, not a few have complained of being trapped 24 hours at home with their children.

This also happens to famous moms and dads, who have isolated themselves with their young children. Having been used to being working parents, these actors, singers, models, and television stars discover that the challenge of caring for children full time is real after more than a month.

So, to keep it real with other people who have been dealing with the same situation, here are celebrities who have opened up about their struggles with nurturing duties while in blocking the coronavirus.

1. Chrissy Teigen Instagram Chrissy Teigen You definitely need a break from your children. The model, who in the past was honest about having help with her children, complained about not being able to do things alone while she was quarantined at home. "If you're thinking about having children, wonderful! But I know that you can never be alone again," she captioned her daughter Luna playing with her dress while they are in the kitchen.

2. Hilary Duff Instagram Hilary DuffQuarantined life is like a roller coaster. While saying that "most days are good", the "Younger"Star admitted that on other days she and her husband Matthew Koma feel "really low". She shared in an interview with Cosmopolitan: "I feel so burned out and so tired of my children, you know? Children are annoying, I will not lie." Describing permanent parenting as "very strenuous," the mother of two added: "They are fun and they make us laugh and they also frustrate us a lot."

3. Zoe Saldana WENN / FayesVision Zoe Saldaña she loves her three children, 5-year-old twins, Bowie and Cy, and 3-year-old Zen, but now that she's trapped at home with them and her husband Marco Perego, the "Avatar"The star misses her job. While enjoying their time together, the 41-year-old actress said," I swear I don't feel sorry for my husband and myself, it's just that being trapped at home with these puppies makes me appreciate work! "

4. Shonda Rhimes WENN After home schooling two of her three children, it didn't take long for Shonda Rhimes to realize that teachers should be more appreciated. The television producer / writer, who has earned hundreds of millions of her hit shows, tweeted in mid-March, "I have been homeschooling a 6 and 8 year old for an hour and 11 minutes. Teachers deserve to make a billion dollars a year. Or a week."

5. Lauren Conrad Instagram Not only homeschooling, but also keeping children entertained without having to leave the house has been a real challenge for parents. Sharing his own struggles to play with his children at home, former reality star Lauren Conrad Posted on Instagram just days after the quarantine, "Self-isolation with little people is no joke. Just a few days and we are quickly running out of activities," along with a photo of a fort she and her family built together.

6. Halle Berry WENN Halle Berry You may relate to Shonda Rhimes, but her experience could be a little worse. The "John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum"The actress just admitted in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that she is struggling to get her kids to focus on their school work." It is a nightmare for me. It's a nightmare, "he complained." This is like a semester wash; they're not really learning anything and it's difficult, "he added of his children, who have not adapted to homeschooling.

7. Kim Kardashian Instagram Like Chrissy Teigen, Kim Kardashian He knows exactly what it means to have "time for me" in a house with four children. The reality show star was forced to hide in a guest bathroom to shoot a home makeup video tutorial, but not without some interruptions from her older son, 6-year-old North. "I am hiding in the guest room because my children will not leave me alone," he admitted in the video. North, who could see his mother from the other room, yelled, "Hey! That's bad!" prompting the 39-year-old man to declare, "North, can I do my little tutorial? It's all I want to do, it's a fun little thing for me."

8. Jennifer Lopez Instagram Having graduated from high school does not Jennifer Lopez Smarter than her children. The 50-year-old singer / dancer revealed in an episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show"who has been stumped by the schoolwork of her twins Emme and 12-year-old Max, their particular math lessons." Have you seen the math they make kids do now? ", I ask." It is a new mathematics. It is crazy. And then half the time I'm like, 'Okay. Yes, let's find that word. What does that mean? It has been a safe experience. "

9. Drew Barrymore Instagram drew Barrymore That quarantine was fine until home schooling started. The "50 First Dates" star, who shares two daughters, Olive and Frankie, with her ex-husband Will Kopelman, said in an episode of "Today"that she" cried every day, all day, "since she has to help her children with their school assignments. The actress explained much of the problem rooted in the fact that there is no separation between her roles as" the teacher , the mother, the disciplinary mother, the caregiver. "

10. Gavin Rossdale Instagram by Gavin rossdale, the blocking brings a new problem with its co-upbringing with gwen Stefani. The lead singer of the rock band. Bush, who shares three children, Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 6, with his ex-wife, describe the situation as a dilemma since the children have to travel back and forth between Los Angeles, where lives, and Oklahoma, when Gwen has been quarantined with her boyfriend Blake Shelton. "I think it's fine for now," he shared on SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation" about the deal, "but it's a big dilemma for parents and children with divided custody."

11. Justin Timberlake Instagram Justin Timberlake and his wife Jessica Biel They have been quarantined with their five-year-old son Silas at their Montana home, but it's not as fun as it sounds. The "Cry Me a River" singer said on SiriusXM's "The Morning Mash Up": "We are especially sorry for the fact that only 24-hour parenting is not human," explaining that her son needed a break from His parents. as much as they needed one of him. While it is understandable that struggling with parental duties is not easy, the first NSYNC The member received a backlash over his comments about being trapped at home with his son.