"There are so many people who have proven their worth,quot; – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, production for the current season was halted prematurely, but the Reagan family still has one more new story to add to the show's final chapter.

Up News Info Local's Matt Weiss spoke to series star Donnie Wahlberg (Danny Reagan) about keeping busy in quarantine and what it means to provide viewers with an escape during these tough times.

Up News Info Local's Matt Weiss spoke to series star Donnie Wahlberg (Danny Reagan) about keeping busy in quarantine and what it means to provide viewers with an escape during these tough times.

MW: Hi Donnie, I hope everything goes well for you during quarantine.very excited to talk to you today. HHave you been doing anything special to keep yourself busy during this time??

DW: You knowthe first days I was trying one business catastrophe after another. METERand family is in the restaurant business and wmywe're closing restaurants from left to right and dealing with many consequences of that. meit weighs me a little and I just went to Instagram Live and clicked Clubricant Howrantinme with D-Nice one afternoon and tmusic made me feel so much better and reminded me of who I am.

meI am not a person who gets stressed or depressed. me aI always put other people before me. That little kind musical experience of reminded me of being who I am again. me immediately wrote a song, called "House Party "that I recorded with northew Kids in the yesto block, yesoyz 2 METERis and b naughtyand Nature and yesI g Freedia, Jordin Sparks. The songs raised almost a quarter A million dollars for charity.

Jenny and I have been making a lot of fun videos just to keep people smiling and laughing.. reOing our part right now to help other people in any way we can. I mean we are artists, so we're just trying to entertain and do it in a way that is useful to others.

MW: METERUsic is just a great way to lift people's spirits, but the charity aspect adds a whole different dimension to it., really cool.

DW: TThank you. I couldn't believe we really did all of this, jobIn g with all these other artists. WWe had to send microphones across the country, but me I made a point when I wrote the song to contact my friends. I didn't want a big celebrity song full of people I don't even know to bewhy are they famous. meThey are the people with whom we have relationships; people with whom we have a connection. METERand brother’s in the video. meIt really is something that comes from the heart and the people with whom we have a connection want to be part that. I am grateful for doing it.

MW: Outside of music you too have an episode of Blue BLoods coming this week. Although I'm curious, this is the end of the season, was that the plan or was it altered by everything?

DW: meit wasn't the plan. WI had three episodes after this, but ironically this episode is probably the most appropriate season finale we've ever had. meprobably the best season fmenorthEnglish beer have we ever had. meis great twists that turns the Reagan family. Very heart felt and interesting to say the least to bebecause it's really going to propel the show into the next season. I can't wait to hear what the audience has to say about it.

MW: ANDyou mentioned the Reagan family, and a great thing for you is the big family dinner. WWhat do you think the Reagan family would be doing during this time?? They are ffirst responders how could this real-life the situation affects them?

DW: I do not think that Rthe eagans would meet for dinner. Tthey would probably be exposed to a lot of people because they would still be on the front line, doing what so many brave men and women are doing right now In the real world. RLifeguards are out there getting in line and I'd like to think that Reagans They would do the same and probably have to skip some Sunday dinners for everyone's safety and for Grandpa's safety..

One of the great things about working at Blue blood you're seeing how brave so many men and women are when it comes to lifeguards. I think that in times of crisis like this we see and we appreciate what they do. yesbut it would be nice if we could overcome this crisis with the same appreciation.

Not only the first to respond, but doctors, nurses, teachers whatever. I mean there are so many people that have demonstrated their value and how critical they are to the functioning of our society. men safe, educated and cared for people. I hope that somehow one of the small conclusions of this is the great, yesI g sacrifices that so many people make for all of us.

MW: RIt seems that when these events happen there is always a huge urge to thank and appreciate them. Twhen six months pass and that it fades a little bit and hopefully that's something that can stay.

DW: Yes, it doesn't have to be much. Just a dinner, hplaneSun have dinner with your loved ones. WWe grew up with our relatives from the day that’be reborn. ThEagle in our lives and we believe that you will always be there and one day they will take it away from us. meIt reminds us of how precious and fragile life is.. THowever, the key is to move forward and not forget that, as we often do. Hthis time we will not.

MW: the Reagans couldn't sit together, but I believe you and you co-stars actually had a Zoom dinner atl together, it's okay? how was that?

DW: We did it. Not really dine, but we gather the crew for a virtual meeting. I just got the idea to reach out to the fans in my world of my band and stuff.. Staying connected with them, I thought, what better to do than to get the REagans virtually together? A ZOom conference is perfectly set up for a virtual family dinner Reagan, so we did.

meit was great and it's great for fans of the show. meIt was great for us as actors, they cut our season short short, so we couldn't say goodbye. meIt was a great way to register and reconnect. We also celebrated Bridget METERfrom oynahan birthdays we never got to do because the shows always finish filming when his birthday comes in, so that was great.

MW: Very cute and a happy birthday to Bridget! La question before letting you go here, just like we played a little before Blue blood & # 39;s this week's new episode is the season finale. What does it mean to you to be able to give people an escape when they tune in to this week's episode on Friday night?

DW: I think of many ways my career has been spent, since I was 14 years old, to be an artist. Sungive people an escape, a way out too, for any reason, just how to pass hard times. Blue BLoods came at the height of, or just after, the financial crisis, ppeople stayed home on friday nights much longer than they used to be. meIt was a great escape for people then and I think it is a great escape for people now.

At its core Blue blProbability it's a show about family and values ​​and service. I think right now, it's a timely program because it only resonates. I think people are thinking about sacrifice, they are thinking about service, they are you thinking of putting other people first. WWe all miss our families, no one is exempt from the ramifications of this horrible time in which we live. WWe are all feeling it one way or another and anything we can do to younight even if you are watching a tv show.

MW: Awell thank you very much Donnie All the best and the best for you and your family. Stay sure man!

DW: Tthanks matt i appreciate you.

