"The Vikings' most talented team in the division," says Kenny White of SportsLine – Up News Info

Coming out of the NFL Draft, the NFC North remains one of the league's most competitive divisions. And the Minnesota Vikings appear to be ready to take control. The Vikings finished 10-6 in 2019, but were ultimately unable to keep up with the Green Bay Packers at 13-3. They managed to advance out of the Wild Card round, only to fall to the San Francisco 49ers and were unable to win a rematch with the Packers in the NFC Championship.

Vikings will have another chance this year after meeting many of their greatest needs. The Packers even helped a little by never giving Aaron Rodgers the offensive weapons he needs again. Rather than recruiting a downfield threat from a deep receiver class, Green Bay selected Rodgers' eventual replacement, Jordan Love. The Chicago Bears should also improve last season's disappointing 8-8 record.

Las Vegas projects the Vikings' win total in just nine games, which seems a little low for what SportsLine analyst Kenny White describes as "the most talented team in the division." Minnesota had 15 picks in the recent draft and catered to their needs. Former LSU receiver Justin Jefferson will take over Stefon Diggs. Former TCU cornerback Jeff Gladney will occupy one of the starting corner points. Former Boise St. tackle Ezra Cleveland should propel the offensive line.

And that ignores his other 12 picks in the NFL Draft, not to mention the talented units on both sides of the ball. Dalvin Cook led the NFL in a good part of last season. Adam Thielen remains one of the best receivers in the league when he is healthy. Kirk Cousins ​​is well established as the team leader.

The Vikings defense remains a little more unknown with all the sales volume and new faces. But adding Dom Capers to the defensive coaching staff should help Mike Zimmer improve performance on that side of the ball. And nose tackle Michael Pierce was an important choice.

"Mike Zimmer does a great job outdoing his players," said White. “I looked at the last four years of ATS (Against The Spread) registrations. He has won 28 games for the spread. The next closest team (s) is the Detroit Lions with 24 ATS victories. I think it will be Mike Zimmer. I think Kirk Cousins ​​passed the test last year. He finally won a great game, especially on the road. That takes the jumpsuit off his back.

It remains to be seen whether Cousins ​​can return the Vikings to the playoffs with a division title in his back pocket. The Packers will be competitive, and the Bears added a proven winner as a quarterback at Nick Foles to help solve Mitchell Trubisky's offensive problems. And the Detroit Lions, well, they're still in the division.

The Vikings have the talent to win the heavyweight NFC North. But they'll probably need to get past their nine projected wins to clinch the title and position themselves for a playoff career.