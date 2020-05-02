Home Local News The shots outside the Sikh temple in Tracy came from squirrel shooters;...

The shots outside the Sikh temple in Tracy came from squirrel shooters; 3 Quoted – Up News Info San Francisco

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>The shots outside the Sikh temple in Tracy came from squirrel shooters; 3 Quoted - CBS San Francisco
Ad Create your own website for $1.99/month with WebHostingPad. Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

TRACY (Up News Info SF) – Three men were summoned and five firearms seized after shooting on Friday night in front of a Sikh temple in Tracy.

According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, calls were received around 6:30 p.m. reporting that a person shot in the direction of the temple north of Grant Line Road. Tracy police officers detained five people at the scene.

Sikh temple in Tracy. (Google Street View)

After investigating, sheriff's deputies determined that family members on an adjoining property had been shooting at ground squirrels and a few rounds bounced off the temple.

Authorities said this was not a hate crime and that no one was injured. A vehicle was damaged.

The sheriff's office recovered three rifles and two pistols at the scene and three men were cited for negligent discharge of a firearm.

© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Up News Info Sacramento contributed to this report.

%MINIFYHTML18ebcca9bdb3b9deaad3b68b3cae082712%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©