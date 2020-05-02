The shots outside the Sikh temple in Tracy came from squirrel shooters; 3 Quoted – Up News Info San Francisco

TRACY (Up News Info SF) – Three men were summoned and five firearms seized after shooting on Friday night in front of a Sikh temple in Tracy.

According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, calls were received around 6:30 p.m. reporting that a person shot in the direction of the temple north of Grant Line Road. Tracy police officers detained five people at the scene.

After investigating, sheriff's deputies determined that family members on an adjoining property had been shooting at ground squirrels and a few rounds bounced off the temple.

Authorities said this was not a hate crime and that no one was injured. A vehicle was damaged.

The sheriff's office recovered three rifles and two pistols at the scene and three men were cited for negligent discharge of a firearm.

*** UPDATE TO OLDEST STARTING INCIDENTS IN TRACY *** A total of 5 firearms were recovered; 3 rifles and 2 pistols. Three Hispanic male adults were cited for negligent discharge of a firearm. An image of the weapon used today is attached. pic.twitter.com/svarSjHwZ1 – San Joaquin Sheriff's Office (@SJSheriff) May 2, 2020

