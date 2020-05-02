The Senate of the MN approves a bill that prohibits the TCE of toxic chemicals, the House of Representatives will vote next week

On Thursday, the Minnesota Senate passed a bill to ban the toxic chemical TCE in this legislative session.

TCE became a household name after the manufacturing plant, Water Gremlin, released high and unsafe levels of the airborne cancer-causing chemical in White Bear Township for more than 15 years.

A recent contamination report revealed that other companies are also issuing about TCE levels. As Up News Info discovered in early March, it's a problem that several neighborhoods have addressed for years.

Neighbors living near the Water Gremlin in White Bear Township have voiced their voices ever since the manufacturing plant put their families at risk. They demanded that more be done to protect the community from companies that are allowed to release chemicals like TCE in Minnesota.

RELATED: Click here to view all stories related to Up News Info's research on the Water Gremlin.

People in communities affected by the cancer-causing chemical say they have been educating others for years.

"I did a lot of research on TCE to find out what it was and where it came from, you know, because it was in my community," said Jenny Warden.

Warden in Fridley is part of a Facebook group, concerned about pollution, numerous superfund sites – that's where hazardous waste, including TCE, was dumped or mishandled. The group maps people affected by cancer and other diseases and those who have died. And in 2012, her suspected cancer group caught the attention of environmental advocate Erin Brockovich.

The SE Como neighborhood in Minneapolis forged good neighbor deals with companies to reduce TCE in the early 2000s.

"And the idea behind this is that you can help them help themselves in a positive way while eliminating or dealing with contamination," said Wendy Menken.

But she admits that is not the answer.

"It doesn't help if the next business or the next neighborhood or community is not willing to do the same," Menken said.

Companies still use TCE. A medical device company in the area is working with pollution officials to reduce and eventually replace the chemical.

It is one of 86 companies that the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency identified as using or generating TCE.

Some at levels within the permit but higher than the health benchmarks. The agency is working with companies on alternatives.

It is being addressed in the legislature to make Minnesota the first state to ban the TCE.

"The goal really is to replace TCE with a less toxic chemical," said Rep. Ami Wazlawik of DFL White Bear Township.

"We need to move, we need to do something," said Rep. Jamie Becker-Finn, DFL Roseville.

It's what Barb Waller, who grew up in St. Louis Park, has hoped to hear.

"You spend 18 years of your life growing up in a community and then everyone starts dying," said Waller.

She has also created a Facebook page for the community to connect and determine where they lived, addressing the cancer they have. It's not scientific, but it's enough for Waller to push to ban it.

"They need to get on the ball. Enough is enough. We are sick and tired of living in a polluted community, "said Waller.

They are frustrated that it took another community to feel the impact of TCE to get the attention of the state.

But they dare and say that our neighborhoods depend on it.

"You can't change what happened a long time ago, but you can draw a line in the sand, start again today. We're going to look for better alternatives, we're going to be better, and we're going to do better than before," Warden said.

The bill passed in the Senate would eliminate the TCE in Minnesota in June 2022.

Up News Info is told that there is support in the House. Representatives are expected to vote on the bill next week.

The Minnesota Department of Health has said that it cannot definitively say whether exposure to TCE has caused health impacts here.

Click here for information on TCE in Minnesota and how to take action. And this is where you can check the Superfund sites.