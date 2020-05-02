The Rockies' offense is slow in the second straight loss to the Phillies in MLB The Show 20 – Up News Info

With the start of the Major League Baseball season postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, here at Up News Info we take a look at how the Rockies would fare in MLB The Show 20 on PlayStation 4. We will have a story for every game he had scheduled until real life baseball returns. Here's a look at the Rockies' virtual preseason preview. Upon entering Saturday's game, the Rockies were 21-9.

PHILADELPHIA – The Rockies' offense fought again when the Phillies won 6-2 on Saturday at Citizens Bank Park.

Colorado scored just twice with Trevor Story and Daniel Murphy each driving on Charlie Blackmon. Catcher Tony Wolters had a strong game, batting 3-for-4 with two doubles, but couldn't add anything to the running column.

Colorado starter German Marquez battled Phillies hitters, giving up six runs in five innings of work.

The Rockies' lead (21-10) in the National League West has been reduced to 3.5 games ahead of the Dodgers (18-14).

Note: Colorado sent shortstop Brendan Rodgers to Triple-A. Rodgers was hitting .187. The Rockies remembered outfielder Yonathan Daza, who was hitting .302 for the Isotopes.

Score box

COL (21-10) – 000-100-010 – 2-9-0

PHI (22-11) – 103-020-00X – 6-7-0

Colorado: Dahl 5-0-1-0, Blackmon 5-2-2-0, Arenado 3-0-0-0, Story 3-0-1-1, Murphy 3-0-0-1, McMahon 4- 0-0-0, Hilliard 4-0-0-0, Wolters 4-0-3-0, Marquez 2-0-1-0, Kinley 0-0-0-0, Tapia 0-0-0-0 , Almonte 0-0-0-0, Shaw 0-0-0-0, Desmond 1-0-1-0. Totals – 35-2-9-2.

Philadelphia – Segura – 4-2-3-1, McCutchen 1-2-0-0, Harper 3-1-1-1, Hoskins 3-0-0-0, Gregorius 3-1-2-3, Realmuto 4 -0-1-1, Williams 4-0-0-0, Kingery 3-0-0-0, Arrieta 3-0-0-0, Haseley 1-0-0-0, Morgan 0-0-0- 0, Stock 0-0-0-0. Totals – 29-6-7-6.

2B – Wolters 2; Realmuto 3B – Safe. HR – Sure, Gregorius. SB – Blackmon; Harper WP – Arrieta (5-2). LP – Márquez (4-2). S – Stock (11).