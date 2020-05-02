The order to stay home forces the Animal Humane Society to take #WalkForAnimals Virtual this weekend – Up News Info

This Saturday is the biggest fundraiser of the year for Minnesota's largest animal shelter. Unfortunately, the Animal Protection Society Walk for Animals was canceled due to the order to stay home.

But that doesn't mean that he still can't help the organization this weekend.

While most of the world stays at home, some four-legged friends are looking for one. And the demand is huge.

"Now the governor has allowed us to start adopting animals virtually," said Molly Morgan, an employee of the Animal Humane Society. "We put 5 puppies up for adoption, those went to our website last night, and we had over 250 people responding."

They post some animals online, and then the owners come in one by one to meet their new relatives and take them to their new homes forever.

These adoptions are only possible through donations.

"Typically, we currently have more than 8,000 people coming to Golden Valley to walk through Theodore Wirth Park," said Janelle Dixon, executive director of the Animal Humane Society.

Walk for Animals is the Animal Humane Society's largest annual fundraiser and they generally raise around $ 1 million. This year, they hope to do it virtually.

"We will probably fall short because there is a lot of money the day people come to celebrate and participate, and we don't have that day," said Dixon.

Dixon hopes that online donations will continue to arrive on Saturday, the day the walk was supposed to take place to raise funds. And he also hopes that people will still walk, even if he's not together.

"We ask people to go out at 10 a.m., walk in their yard, around their block, the park, on the treadmill, whatever works," Dixon said.

If you want to participate in the Virtual Walk for the Animals of Tomorrow, we have put the information here. There you can also donate and join the Up News Info team. If you participate, the Animal Humane Society asks you to post a photo or video of your trek and use the hashtags #StillWalking and #WalkForAnimals.