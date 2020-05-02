The NFL will release the full schedule next week, according to the planned start-up report.

It's impossible to know how the events will unfold in the coming months, but right now the NFL maintains a business approach as usual, at least as far as the 2020 calendar is concerned.

In the coming days, the league will release a full 17-week schedule that begins with an opening game on September 10 and ends with Super Bowl 55 on February 7, league spokesman Brian McCarthy told ESPN on Saturday.

Four months would be between the release of a calendar in early May and the first game, and the coronavirus pandemic could obviously complicate matters. NFL executive vice president Troy Vincent said this week that the league is doing "reasonable and responsible planning,quot; regarding COVID-19.

The league has several contingency plans that could include a delayed start to the season and delay the Super Bowl, according to The Associated Press.

Other reports have mentioned the possibility of the NFL playing on Saturdays if the college football season is canceled or delayed, but ESPN reports that the schedule to be released soon is not expected to include an "influx,quot; of Saturday contests. .

The NFL kept free agency and the draft on time in March and April, respectively, and both events were highly successful. A 17-week delay-free schedule appears to be next, as the league does its best to keep moving forward at top speed.