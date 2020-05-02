The NFL is ready to announce the regular season schedule, but Outlook is uncertain – Up News Info

The National Football League (NFL) intends to have a full season, and is expected to announce its regular schedule next week.

Meanwhile, the National Basketball Association. (NBA), National Hockey League (NHL) and Major League Baseball (MLB) are among the professional leagues struggling to complete or start (in the case of baseball) their schedules.

All it means is a giant puzzle where loss of income and high health risks for players and staff are virtually the only guarantees.

ESPN reported this week that the investigation conducted on its behalf estimates that the absence of sports since March will erase at least $ 12 billion in revenue and thousands of jobs. That total will more than double if college football and the NFL don't play this fall.

Any return from professional sports will more than likely be a television-only affair, with no live support. Players and staff would be isolated in hotels and limited in their interactions with the outside world. There is talk that the NBA and NHL would use remote locations to complete their regular seasons and playoffs, with a late start to next year's calendar as a result of that. MLB has discussed playing all of their games in Arizona and, perhaps, Florida, where their teams already train.

The NFL remains hopeful that training camps can begin on their normal July schedule, allowing the league's regular season to begin in September. But college football faces a more daunting challenge: The schools the teams represent may not be open in the fall, and putting amateur athletes at risk would be anathema to most schools. In addition, some leagues in states that have relatively little impact from the coronavirus may proceed with schedules, while other leagues may or may not start, or play with all of their members on fielding teams.