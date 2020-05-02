The next stealthy warship of the US Navy. USA Achieve an important milestone – Defense Blog

The General Dynamics Bath Iron Works shipbuilder said the stealthy warship USS Lyndon B. Johnson (DDG 1002) reached an important milestone: shutting down the data center for the ship's total computing environment.

According to a company statement Friday, the achievement brings the Ship Mission Center to life and provides the next level of capacity in the next-generation DDG 1002.

“We have taken complicated spaces from the bones to the finished product. Everyone who works on this excellent boat should be proud. Thank you all for your hard work! "Says the message from the shipbuilder.

The contract to build it was awarded to General Dynamics Bath Iron Works, located in Bath, Maine, on September 15, 2011.

Designed as the world's largest and most technologically advanced fighter, designed for sustained shoreline operations and ground attack, multi-mission Zumwalt-class destroyers will provide independent presence and deterrence, support special operations forces, and operate as integral part. joint and combined expeditionary forces.

The ship displaces 14,565 tons and has a length of 600 feet, a beam of 80.7 feet and a draft of 27.5 feet. Power comes from 2 Rolls-Royce Marine Trent-30 gas turbines combined with 2 Rolls-Royce RR4500 gas turbine generators that drive a pair of shafts under the stern at speeds of over 30 knots. The standard complement of the crew is 140 people made up of officers and sailors.

The ship's profile is futuristic to the core, with limited angular faces and bumps to keep it as stealthy as possible and generate a low profile on the horizon. There is a stern flight deck that supports launch and recovery of up to 2 x Sikorsky SH-60 Seahawk LAMPS naval helicopters. The platform also supports general transport helicopters, as well as up to three Northrop Grumman MQ-8 "Fire Scout,quot; helicopter drones. Full-service hangar facilities are also provided.

This warship integrates numerous technologies, systems and critical principles into a complete war system. These include the use of an optimal endowment through the integration of human systems, a better quality of life, low operating and support costs, reduction of multispectral signatures, balanced design of war combat, survival and adaptability.

Last week, the US Navy. USA He also accepted the delivery of the USS Zumwalt (DDG 1000).

The US Navy USA He said the delivery of the first warship marks a major milestone in the double-delivery approach for the USS Zumwalt, which accomplished the delivery of Hull Mechanical & Electrical from ship builder General Dynamics & # 39; Bath Iron Works in May 2016. Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems was the primary contractor for the Zumwalt Combat System, and has lead activation and integration for Zumwalt class ships in both Bath, Maine and San Diego.